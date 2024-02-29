Everett girls fall to Garfield in 3A state quarterfinals

Garfield’s Jayda Lewis comes up with a loose ball during a WIAA 3A Girls Basketball quarterfinal against Garfield on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Everett’s Alana Washington is called for an offensive foul during a WIAA 3A Girls Basketball quarterfinal against Garfield on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Everett’s Emily Barton sinks a shot from the post during a WIAA 3A Girls Basketball quarterfinal against Garfield on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Everett senior Mae Washington puts up a three from deep during a WIAA 3A Girls Basketball quarterfinal against Garfield on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Everett’s Alana Washington is blocked by Katie Fiso during a WIAA 3A Girls Basketball quarterfinal against Garfield on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Everett sophomore Akila Shaw ties up the ball during a WIAA 3A Girls Basketball quarterfinal against Garfield on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Everett freshman Haylie Oyler shoots a three during a WIAA 3A Girls Basketball quarterfinal against Garfield on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

The Everett faithful cheer on their team during a WIAA 3A Girls Basketball quarterfinal against Garfield on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Everett senior Lanie Thompson shoots a midrange jumper during a WIAA 3A Girls Basketball quarterfinal against Garfield on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Everett senior Bella Nguon dries to get to the paint during a WIAA 3A Girls Basketball quarterfinal against Garfield on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Everett’s Mylie Wugumgeg greets the Seagull starters during the introductions to a WIAA 3A Girls Basketball quarterfinal against Garfield on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Everett senior Alana Washington takes a steal the other way for a pull-up three during a WIAA 3A Girls Basketball quarterfinal against Garfield on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Everett senior Mae Washington finishes a breakaway layup during a WIAA 3A Girls Basketball quarterfinal against Garfield on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

The Everett girls leave the court after falling short during a WIAA 3A Girls Basketball quarterfinal against Garfield on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

TACOMA — The 12th-seeded Everett girls basketball team couldn’t muster enough to get past sixth-seeded Garfield on Thursday in the Class 3A Hardwood Classic quarterfinals, falling 54-43.

After downing Auburn on Wednesday, the Seagulls looked to make another statement in their historic run with a spot in the semifinals on the line. But overpowering the defending 3A champions was no easy task.

The Seagulls couldn’t slow down Bulldogs star senior Katie Fiso, who showcased her all-around abilities with a game-high 30 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Everett (18-9) also struggled to control the ball and couldn’t keep up with Garfield (19-3) on the boards. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Seagulls 41-27, and Everett turned the ball over 28 times.

“We knew (Fiso) was going to score. It is what it is,” Everett coach Darrell McNeal said. “But we didn’t do a good job on rebounding, and we gave up too many second and third opportunities. The initial part of our defense was good. The second part of our defense wasn’t very good.

“… (Turnovers) don’t work,” he added. “Not against a team like (Garfield) that plays with composure and poise. You got to take care of the ball, and I don’t feel like we did a good job of that today.”

Alana Washington led Everett with 18 points and six rebounds, Lanie Thompson had eight points and Emily Barton added seven.

Garfield junior Sarah Lessing was a force in the paint and registered 15 points and seven rebounds.

Everett, which was making its first quarterfinal appearance in 41 years, faces eighth-seeded North Thurston in a consolation loser-out game Friday at 2 p.m. Garfield advanced to face second-seeded Lakeside (Seattle) in the semifinals Friday at 9 p.m.

Everett led 13-12 after a back-and-forth first quarter that featured seven lead changes, but Garfield pulled ahead 27-19 at the half as it kept up the pressure with its full-court trap, forcing steals and Everett players into narrow passing lanes.

The Seagulls did fine in limiting Fiso to just two points in the third quarter and pulled ahead 30-29, but Alana Washington went to the bench after her fourth foul with two minutes remaining, and Garfield went on an 8-1 run to go ahead 37-31 entering the fourth.

Garfield muscled its way past Everett in the fourth and stretched its advantage to 51-37, the biggest lead of the game.