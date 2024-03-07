Rise and Dine: The best breakfast in Snohomish County

In this side-by-side image, the Totem Diner and Pacific Stone Company signs put on a flirty display for all to see Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Lead cook Wes Bazin, who has worked at Totem Family Diner on-and-off for more than a decade, puts a #13 up in the window during lunch service on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Everett, Washington. Totem is one of countless restaurants nationwide feeling the pressure from increased prices and a lower supply of eggs. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Every year The Daily Herald takes nominations and lets readers vote for the Best of Snohomish County Awards. This year, 80,000 votes were cast. There are dozens of categories, but here are the 2023 top choices for best breakfast:

First Place: Totem Family Diner in Everett

You might recognize Totem Family Diner from its roadside sign romance with Pacific Stone Company. But for many locals, this 50s-themed diner is known for more than its readerboard rizz.

The family-owned business established in 1953 offers over 40 different combo plates for breakfast, including fan-favorite four-egg omelettes and Totem Hash served with two eggs “any style.”

Totem was named after the 64-foot-tall story pole, which once stood at its location on the corner of 44th Avenue and Rucker Avenue. The pole was carved in 1922 by William Shelton, a Tulalip tribal member who worked to revive banned Indigenous traditions. Due to deterioration, the pole was removed in 1996.

Second Place: Cup & Crêpe in Everett

Third Place: The Stilly Diner in Arlington

Additional Nomination: Buzz Inn Steakhouse in Arlington, Everett, Granite Falls, Lake Stevens, Marysville, Monroe and Snohomish

Discover who was voted Best Breakfast in 2022 and 2021. All of The Herald’s Best Of Snohomish County category winners can be found here.

Want more local dining recommendations? Visit SnohomDish on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all things food and drink in Snohomish County.