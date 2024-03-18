Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for March 8-17

Snohomish’s Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles scores from the post during a Class 3A state quarterfinal game against Arlington on Feb. 29 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

The Athlete of the Week nominees for March 8-17. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Most recent winner

Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles | Snohomish | Girls Basketball

Gildersleeve-Stiles, a junior, averaged 13 points, 8.5 rebounds and four assists over four games while helping the Panthers to a fifth-place finish in the 3A state tournament. She was voted to the all-tournament second team. She won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Feb. 26-March 3 by claiming 244 (65.1%) of 375 votes.

This week’s nominees

Gavin Harrington | Lynnwood | Baseball

Harrington, a senior, tossed a six-inning no-hitter as the Royals bested Arlington 3-0 in their rain-shortened season opener on March 9. He struck out nine.

Kaid Hunter | Arlington | Boys Track & Field

Hunter, a junior, earned first-place finishes in the high jump and long jump and took second in the 110-meter hurdles at the Chuck Randall Invitational on March 16 at Arlington High School. He delivered personal bests in the high jump (6 feet, 4 inches), long jump (21-5.5) and 110 hurdles (16.50 seconds). Hunter’s high jump and long jump marks rank first in the state in Class 3A, according to Athletic.net.

Tyson Olds | Snohomish | Boys Golf

Olds, a senior, fired a 2-under 34 for a first-place finish at an eight-team meet on March 14 at Snohomish Golf Course. His efforts helped the Panthers secure a team victory by 26 strokes.

Solomon Perera | Archbishop Murphy | Boys Soccer

Perera, a senior, netted four goals and dished out two assists during the Wildcats’ victories over Marysville Getchell and Marysville Pilchuck. His efforts included a hat trick in Archbishop Murphy’s 6-0 win against MP on March 16.

Jaden Sajec | Meadowdale | Softball

Sajec, a junior, belted a walk-off, three-run home run to lift the Mavericks over Holy Names Academy 11-9 on March 15. Sajec finished 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI.

Ella Seelhoff | Glacier Peak | Girls Track & Field

Seelhoff, a senior, delivered winning performances in the 100-meter hurdles (16.23 seconds) and high jump (5 feet) and placed second in the long jump (15-09) at the Chuck Randall Invitational on March 16 at Arlington High School. All three were personal-best marks. Seelhoff’s 100 hurdles time ranks first in the state in Class 4A, according to Athletic.net.

Jasmine Wijaya | Jackson | Girls Tennis

Wijaya, a junior, won three No. 1 singles matches on consecutive days while helping the Timberwolves to a 3-0 week. She claimed her victories by scores of 6-2, 6-1; 6-4, 7-6(2); and 6-1, 6-3.

Note: This week’s Athlete of the Week poll includes performances from the first two weeks of the spring sports season. The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.