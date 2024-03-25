Local class of 2024 athletes who have signed to play in college

Lakewood High School student-athletes pose for a photo during a signing day ceremony. (Courtesy of Lakewood High School)

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Stanwood High School student athletes during their signing day ceremony. (Courtesy of Stanwood High School)

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Local athletes who have signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers with NCAA Division I, Division II, NAIA or junior college schools, and athletes who have signed celebratory signing letters with NCAA Division III schools. If you know of other athletes who have signed, email sports@heraldnet.com.

NCAA Division I

Alyssa Acosta, Arlington, Harvard University cheer

Sheridan Baringer, Mountlake Terrace, Oklahoma State University equestrian

Kennedy Cardona, Lake Stevens, Washington State University rowing

Kylee Carlson, Kamiak, Duquesne University women’s acrobatics and tumbling

Scarlette Chapman, Kamiak, University of California, Riverside softball

Conrad Chisman, Stanwood, Seattle University men’s golf

Mary Clarke, Snohomish, University of Pittsburgh women’s swimming

Chase Halvorson, Jackson, Seattle University baseball

Adam Haight, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), Oregon State University baseball

Jace Hampson, Lynnwood, University of Oregon baseball

Bella Hasan, Kamiak, Southern Utah University women’s basketball

Aniya Hooker, Lynnwood, Siena College women’s basketball

Zoe Hopkins, Lake Stevens, Seattle University women’s soccer

Hannah Johnson, Lynnwood, Norfolk State University volleyball

Alyss Kelly, Lake Stevens, Kansas State University volleyball

Lindsey Koch, Glacier Peak, University of Hawaii women’s track and field

Tayvi Khann, Shorecrest, University of Portland women’s soccer

Kayla Lorenz, Lynnwood, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley women’s basketball

Scarlett McEwen, Stanwood, Portland State University softball

Maya Mesa, Glacier Peak, Seattle University softball

Isabel, Michaelson, Kamiak, University of Washington women’s rowing

Dallas Miller, Arlington, Northern Arizona men’s track and field

Diontaye Moorman, Archbishop Murphy, Portland State University football

Palmer Mutcheson, Snohomish, University of Northern Colorado men’s golf

Gia Powell, Meadowdale, Brown University women’s basketball

Natalie Roberts, Kamiak, Univerity of Nevada women’s cross country and track and field

Ella Seelhoff, Glacier Peak, Eastern Washington University women’s track and field

Amelia Severn, Shorewood, Gonzaga University women’s soccer

Yanina Sherwood, Jackson, UNLV softball

Wyatt Stevens, Kamiak, Navy men’s soccer

Karsten Sweum, Glacier Peak, Gonzaga University baseball

Rachel Sysum, Jackson, Fresno State University softball

— — — — — —

NCAA Division II

David Brown, Lake Stevens, Central Washington University football and track and field

Violet Burchak, Shorecrest, Western Washington University volleyball

Natalie Cardin, Mountlake Terrace, Westminster University women’s soccer

Rebekah Carter, Marysville Pilchuck, California State University, Stanislaus volleyball

Julie Chrisman, Lakewood, Northwest Nazarene University women’s track and field

Maya Courtenay, Lake Stevens, Sonoma State women’s soccer

Isaiah Cuellar, Glacier Peak, Central Washington University football

Lleyton Daily, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), Central Washington University baseball

Darci Dalziel, Shorecrest, Saint Martin’s University women’s soccer

Jaxon Dubiel, Mountlake Terrace, Western Washington University men’s basketball

Hannah Elkins, Kamiak, West Chester University women’s gymnastics

Nisa Ellis, Lake Stevens, Westminster University women’s basketball

Kate Evans, Shorewood, Fresno Pacific University women’s basketball

Jeremy Fleming, Arlington, Western Oregon University football

Alexandra Flohr, Snohomish, Central Washington University softball

Ellie Gilbert, Mountlake Terrace, Central Washington University softball

Joslyn Greff, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), Seattle Pacific University volleyball

Analise Griffiths, Meadowdale, Saint Martin’s University softball

Bjorn Gudgeon, Arlington, Dominican University men’s soccer

Calvin Gutierrez, Mariner, Western Washington University men’s track and field

Evan Hartt, Everett, Minot State University football

Ava Heston, Lake Stevens, Saint Martin’s College softball

Nyree Johnson, Lynnwood, Western Washington University softball

Haylee Kim, Lake Stevens, Western Washington University softball

Adam Loum, Glacier Peak, Western Oregon University football

Malaya Nelson, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), Florida Institute of Technology softball

Hailey Pelletier, Jackson, Western Washington University softball

Madison Reis-Elbara, Stanwood, Walsh University women’s soccer

Jada Sarrys, Lake Stevens, Seattle Pacific University women’s track and field

— — — — — —

NCAA Division III

Ben Allen, Shorewood, Chapman College men’s swimming

Addi Bale, Jackson, Whitworth University softball

Mia Cantu, Meadowdale, George Fox University softball

Dillon Carrell, Shorecrest, University of Wisconsin – River Falls baseball

Abraham Castaneda, Marysville Getchell, Whitworth University football

Taylor Christensen, Shorecrest, Pacific Lutheran University women’s soccer

Trevor Coble, Mountlake Terrace, Pacific Lutheran University football

Hudson Cunningham, Shorecrest, Pacific University baseball

Katelyn Eichert, Lake Stevens, Westminster College volleyball

Garrett Field, Stanwood, Transylvania University men’s lacrosse

Owan Fralick, Shorecrest, California Institute of Technology women’s swimming

Gwen Gulco, Stanwood, University of Redlands women’s lacrosse

Olivia Halim, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), Trinity University softball

John Hui, Kamiak, Trinity University baseball

Shae Kolmer, Shorecrest, Whittier College men’s soccer

Jude Kromer, Glacier Peak, Notre Dame of Maryland University baseball

RJ Lydon, Lakewood, Pacific University cross country and track and field

Maceana MacDonald, Shorewood, University of Puget Sound cross country and track and field

Keiyu Mamiya, Shorewood, Williams College cross country and track and field

Matthew Meadows, Mountlake Terrace, Pacific Lutheran University baseball

Cadence Mikesell, Marysville Getchell, Clarke University women’s soccer

Reid Petschl, Shorewood, Whitworth University football

Brendan Rudberg, Shorecrest, California Institute of Technology men’s track and field

Camryn Sage, Snohomish, Whitworth University softball

Kendel Sage, Snohomish, Whitworth University softball

Kiana Schroeder, Lakewood, Western Washington University women’s golf

Tia Schwetz, Jackson, Pacific Lutheran University women’s soccer

Tyler Shankle, Mountlake Terrace, University of Puget Sound football

Luke Shoemaker, Marysville Pilchuck, University of Redlands football

Averie Stunz, Stanwood, University of Redlands women’s soccer

Ethan Swenson, Mountlake Terrace, Pacific University baseball

Lanie Thompson, Everett, Bryn Mawr College women’s soccer

Miranda Thompson, Shorecrest, Chapman University women’s swimming

Grace Wagner, Shorecrest, Carroll College volleyball

Bryce Waxham, Lake Stevens, University of Puget Sound football

Hannah Wells, Snohomish, Whitworth University women’s tennis

Chloe Wiersma, Glacir Peak, George Fox University softball

Tati Zahajko, Shorecrest, Linfield University women’s soccer

— — — — — —

NAIA

Elle Aalbu, Arlington, Arizona Christian University women’s tennis

Dustin Baxter, Arlington, Evergreen State College men’s wrestling

Emri Butcher, Arlington, Northwest University women’s cross country

Hudson Capelli, Snohomish, Florida College men’s golf

Isa Davis, Everett, Taylor University softball

Natalie Durbin, Edmonds-Woodway, Arizona Christian University women’s basketball

Jacoby Falor, Arlington, Rocky Mountain College football

John Floyd, Stanwood, University of Providence men’s basketball

Avery Grutz, Shorewood, Park University (Arizona) softball

Jaden Jennings, Lake Stevens, Hastings College men’s wrestling

Kaden LaPlaunt, Granite Falls, University of Montana Western football

Naomi Limb, Edmonds-Woodway, Northwest University women’s track and field

Jake Lockwood, Shorecrest, Shoreline Community College baseball

Ilya Mohov, Shorewood, Northwest University men’s soccer

Tessi Mumbuluma, Stanwood, College of Idaho women’s tennis

Hayden Murphy, Sultan, Montana State University Northern football

Kennedy Palmore, Shorecrest, Cottey College softball

Alissa Rautenberg, Stanwood, College of Idaho women’s soccer and women’s tennis

Gabe Seagraves, Lakewood, Pacific University men’s cross country and track and field

Katie Snow, Arlington, Northwest University women’s soccer

Rachel Snow, Arlington, Northwest University women’s soccer

Willem Van Dongen, Arlington, Rocky Mountain College football

Alana Washington, Everett, Arizona Christian University women’s basketball

Mae Washington, Everett, Arizona Christian University women’s basketball

— — — — — —

Junior college

Cooper Barrow, Monroe, Edmonds College baseball

Cole Benjamin, Jackson, Wenatchee Valley College baseball

Samapagita Bruton, Mariner, Shoreline Community College softball

Ryan Cheeseman, Stanwood, Skagit Valley College baseball

Tim Cook, Kamiak, Skagit Valley College baseball

Morgan Crawford, Marysville Pilchuck, Shoreline Community College softball

Bryan Davis, Monroe, Bellevue College men’s soccer

Khari Deberry, Arlington, Olympic College women’s basketball

Diego Escandon, Edmonds-Woodway, Columbia Basin College baseball

Shawn Etheridge, Marysville Getchell, Bellevue College men’s basketball

Derek Feltner, Sultan, Skagit Valley College baseball

Aidan Fortier, Kamiak, Skagit Valley College men’s soccer

Serayah Gooler, Marysville Getchell, Peninsula College women’s soccer

Catherine Greene, Snohomish, Skagit Valley College women’s basketball

Gavin Harrington, Lynnwood, Skagit Valley College baseball

Dylan Hicks, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), Everett Community College baseball

Ethan Hogan, Monroe, Tacoma Community College baseball

Zaveon Jones, Mountlake Terracem College of the Siskiyous football

Avery Kleinsasser, Lakewood, Everett Community College cross country and track and field

Amelia Koon, Lakewood, Everett Community College cross country and track and field

Emmalynn Kuenning, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds College women’s soccer

Emily Lane, Lynnwood, Skagit Valley College women’s soccer

Zachary Lopez, Cascade, College of the Redwoods football

Jack Machovina, Arlington, Everett Community College men’s soccer

Atticus Manning, Kamiak, Tacoma Community College baseball

Karisa Martin, Monroe, Bellevue College volleyball

Shady Mayer, Mountlake Terrace, Olympic College volleyball

Ryan Miller, Monroe, Shoreline Community College baseball

Samara Morrow, Arlington, College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball

Aidan O’Neil, Stanwood, Edmonds College baseball

Chloe Parker, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline Community College women’s soccer

Alexis Paule, Shorecrest, Everett Community College volleyball

Teagan Pentz, Everett, Everett Community College women’s cross country

Wyatt Pevny, Lakewood, Edmonds College baseball

Griffin Potter, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline Community College baseball

Aiden Raney, Arlington, Everett Community College men’s soccer

Krystle Raymond, Lakewood, Monterey Peninsula College women’s basketball

Braedon Requa, Stanwood, Skagit Valley College baseball

Harlan Rowe, Monroe, Lower Columbia College baseball

Andrew Schmitz, Arlington, Everett Community College men’s cross country

Kobi Spady, Arlington, Pacific Northwest Christian College football

Keller Standish, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), Everett Community College baseball

Ryan Sturgill, Mountlake Terrace, Columbia Basin College baseball

Hannah Trochman, Snohomish, Skagit Valley College women’s soccer

Emery Tulio, Jackson, Shoreline Community College softball

Darek Usitalo, Shorecrest, Bellevue College men’s basketball

Caleb Villalpando, Snohomish, Everett Community College men’s soccer

EmmaJoy Wise, Lakewood, Everett Community College softball

Talan Zenk, Mountlake Terrace, Everett Community College baseball