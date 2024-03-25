Local class of 2024 athletes who have signed to play in college
Published 1:30 am Monday, March 25, 2024
Local athletes who have signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers with NCAA Division I, Division II, NAIA or junior college schools, and athletes who have signed celebratory signing letters with NCAA Division III schools. If you know of other athletes who have signed, email sports@heraldnet.com.
NCAA Division I
Alyssa Acosta, Arlington, Harvard University cheer
Sheridan Baringer, Mountlake Terrace, Oklahoma State University equestrian
Kennedy Cardona, Lake Stevens, Washington State University rowing
Kylee Carlson, Kamiak, Duquesne University women’s acrobatics and tumbling
Scarlette Chapman, Kamiak, University of California, Riverside softball
Conrad Chisman, Stanwood, Seattle University men’s golf
Mary Clarke, Snohomish, University of Pittsburgh women’s swimming
Chase Halvorson, Jackson, Seattle University baseball
Adam Haight, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), Oregon State University baseball
Jace Hampson, Lynnwood, University of Oregon baseball
Bella Hasan, Kamiak, Southern Utah University women’s basketball
Aniya Hooker, Lynnwood, Siena College women’s basketball
Zoe Hopkins, Lake Stevens, Seattle University women’s soccer
Hannah Johnson, Lynnwood, Norfolk State University volleyball
Alyss Kelly, Lake Stevens, Kansas State University volleyball
Lindsey Koch, Glacier Peak, University of Hawaii women’s track and field
Tayvi Khann, Shorecrest, University of Portland women’s soccer
Kayla Lorenz, Lynnwood, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley women’s basketball
Scarlett McEwen, Stanwood, Portland State University softball
Maya Mesa, Glacier Peak, Seattle University softball
Isabel, Michaelson, Kamiak, University of Washington women’s rowing
Dallas Miller, Arlington, Northern Arizona men’s track and field
Diontaye Moorman, Archbishop Murphy, Portland State University football
Palmer Mutcheson, Snohomish, University of Northern Colorado men’s golf
Gia Powell, Meadowdale, Brown University women’s basketball
Natalie Roberts, Kamiak, Univerity of Nevada women’s cross country and track and field
Ella Seelhoff, Glacier Peak, Eastern Washington University women’s track and field
Amelia Severn, Shorewood, Gonzaga University women’s soccer
Yanina Sherwood, Jackson, UNLV softball
Wyatt Stevens, Kamiak, Navy men’s soccer
Karsten Sweum, Glacier Peak, Gonzaga University baseball
Rachel Sysum, Jackson, Fresno State University softball
— — — — — —
NCAA Division II
David Brown, Lake Stevens, Central Washington University football and track and field
Violet Burchak, Shorecrest, Western Washington University volleyball
Natalie Cardin, Mountlake Terrace, Westminster University women’s soccer
Rebekah Carter, Marysville Pilchuck, California State University, Stanislaus volleyball
Julie Chrisman, Lakewood, Northwest Nazarene University women’s track and field
Maya Courtenay, Lake Stevens, Sonoma State women’s soccer
Isaiah Cuellar, Glacier Peak, Central Washington University football
Lleyton Daily, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), Central Washington University baseball
Darci Dalziel, Shorecrest, Saint Martin’s University women’s soccer
Jaxon Dubiel, Mountlake Terrace, Western Washington University men’s basketball
Hannah Elkins, Kamiak, West Chester University women’s gymnastics
Nisa Ellis, Lake Stevens, Westminster University women’s basketball
Kate Evans, Shorewood, Fresno Pacific University women’s basketball
Jeremy Fleming, Arlington, Western Oregon University football
Alexandra Flohr, Snohomish, Central Washington University softball
Ellie Gilbert, Mountlake Terrace, Central Washington University softball
Joslyn Greff, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), Seattle Pacific University volleyball
Analise Griffiths, Meadowdale, Saint Martin’s University softball
Bjorn Gudgeon, Arlington, Dominican University men’s soccer
Calvin Gutierrez, Mariner, Western Washington University men’s track and field
Evan Hartt, Everett, Minot State University football
Ava Heston, Lake Stevens, Saint Martin’s College softball
Nyree Johnson, Lynnwood, Western Washington University softball
Haylee Kim, Lake Stevens, Western Washington University softball
Adam Loum, Glacier Peak, Western Oregon University football
Malaya Nelson, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), Florida Institute of Technology softball
Hailey Pelletier, Jackson, Western Washington University softball
Madison Reis-Elbara, Stanwood, Walsh University women’s soccer
Jada Sarrys, Lake Stevens, Seattle Pacific University women’s track and field
— — — — — —
NCAA Division III
Ben Allen, Shorewood, Chapman College men’s swimming
Addi Bale, Jackson, Whitworth University softball
Mia Cantu, Meadowdale, George Fox University softball
Dillon Carrell, Shorecrest, University of Wisconsin – River Falls baseball
Abraham Castaneda, Marysville Getchell, Whitworth University football
Taylor Christensen, Shorecrest, Pacific Lutheran University women’s soccer
Trevor Coble, Mountlake Terrace, Pacific Lutheran University football
Hudson Cunningham, Shorecrest, Pacific University baseball
Katelyn Eichert, Lake Stevens, Westminster College volleyball
Garrett Field, Stanwood, Transylvania University men’s lacrosse
Owan Fralick, Shorecrest, California Institute of Technology women’s swimming
Gwen Gulco, Stanwood, University of Redlands women’s lacrosse
Olivia Halim, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), Trinity University softball
John Hui, Kamiak, Trinity University baseball
Shae Kolmer, Shorecrest, Whittier College men’s soccer
Jude Kromer, Glacier Peak, Notre Dame of Maryland University baseball
RJ Lydon, Lakewood, Pacific University cross country and track and field
Maceana MacDonald, Shorewood, University of Puget Sound cross country and track and field
Keiyu Mamiya, Shorewood, Williams College cross country and track and field
Matthew Meadows, Mountlake Terrace, Pacific Lutheran University baseball
Cadence Mikesell, Marysville Getchell, Clarke University women’s soccer
Reid Petschl, Shorewood, Whitworth University football
Brendan Rudberg, Shorecrest, California Institute of Technology men’s track and field
Camryn Sage, Snohomish, Whitworth University softball
Kendel Sage, Snohomish, Whitworth University softball
Kiana Schroeder, Lakewood, Western Washington University women’s golf
Tia Schwetz, Jackson, Pacific Lutheran University women’s soccer
Tyler Shankle, Mountlake Terrace, University of Puget Sound football
Luke Shoemaker, Marysville Pilchuck, University of Redlands football
Averie Stunz, Stanwood, University of Redlands women’s soccer
Ethan Swenson, Mountlake Terrace, Pacific University baseball
Lanie Thompson, Everett, Bryn Mawr College women’s soccer
Miranda Thompson, Shorecrest, Chapman University women’s swimming
Grace Wagner, Shorecrest, Carroll College volleyball
Bryce Waxham, Lake Stevens, University of Puget Sound football
Hannah Wells, Snohomish, Whitworth University women’s tennis
Chloe Wiersma, Glacir Peak, George Fox University softball
Tati Zahajko, Shorecrest, Linfield University women’s soccer
— — — — — —
NAIA
Elle Aalbu, Arlington, Arizona Christian University women’s tennis
Dustin Baxter, Arlington, Evergreen State College men’s wrestling
Emri Butcher, Arlington, Northwest University women’s cross country
Hudson Capelli, Snohomish, Florida College men’s golf
Isa Davis, Everett, Taylor University softball
Natalie Durbin, Edmonds-Woodway, Arizona Christian University women’s basketball
Jacoby Falor, Arlington, Rocky Mountain College football
John Floyd, Stanwood, University of Providence men’s basketball
Avery Grutz, Shorewood, Park University (Arizona) softball
Jaden Jennings, Lake Stevens, Hastings College men’s wrestling
Kaden LaPlaunt, Granite Falls, University of Montana Western football
Naomi Limb, Edmonds-Woodway, Northwest University women’s track and field
Jake Lockwood, Shorecrest, Shoreline Community College baseball
Ilya Mohov, Shorewood, Northwest University men’s soccer
Tessi Mumbuluma, Stanwood, College of Idaho women’s tennis
Hayden Murphy, Sultan, Montana State University Northern football
Kennedy Palmore, Shorecrest, Cottey College softball
Alissa Rautenberg, Stanwood, College of Idaho women’s soccer and women’s tennis
Gabe Seagraves, Lakewood, Pacific University men’s cross country and track and field
Katie Snow, Arlington, Northwest University women’s soccer
Rachel Snow, Arlington, Northwest University women’s soccer
Willem Van Dongen, Arlington, Rocky Mountain College football
Alana Washington, Everett, Arizona Christian University women’s basketball
Mae Washington, Everett, Arizona Christian University women’s basketball
— — — — — —
Junior college
Cooper Barrow, Monroe, Edmonds College baseball
Cole Benjamin, Jackson, Wenatchee Valley College baseball
Samapagita Bruton, Mariner, Shoreline Community College softball
Ryan Cheeseman, Stanwood, Skagit Valley College baseball
Tim Cook, Kamiak, Skagit Valley College baseball
Morgan Crawford, Marysville Pilchuck, Shoreline Community College softball
Bryan Davis, Monroe, Bellevue College men’s soccer
Khari Deberry, Arlington, Olympic College women’s basketball
Diego Escandon, Edmonds-Woodway, Columbia Basin College baseball
Shawn Etheridge, Marysville Getchell, Bellevue College men’s basketball
Derek Feltner, Sultan, Skagit Valley College baseball
Aidan Fortier, Kamiak, Skagit Valley College men’s soccer
Serayah Gooler, Marysville Getchell, Peninsula College women’s soccer
Catherine Greene, Snohomish, Skagit Valley College women’s basketball
Gavin Harrington, Lynnwood, Skagit Valley College baseball
Dylan Hicks, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), Everett Community College baseball
Ethan Hogan, Monroe, Tacoma Community College baseball
Zaveon Jones, Mountlake Terracem College of the Siskiyous football
Avery Kleinsasser, Lakewood, Everett Community College cross country and track and field
Amelia Koon, Lakewood, Everett Community College cross country and track and field
Emmalynn Kuenning, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds College women’s soccer
Emily Lane, Lynnwood, Skagit Valley College women’s soccer
Zachary Lopez, Cascade, College of the Redwoods football
Jack Machovina, Arlington, Everett Community College men’s soccer
Atticus Manning, Kamiak, Tacoma Community College baseball
Karisa Martin, Monroe, Bellevue College volleyball
Shady Mayer, Mountlake Terrace, Olympic College volleyball
Ryan Miller, Monroe, Shoreline Community College baseball
Samara Morrow, Arlington, College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball
Aidan O’Neil, Stanwood, Edmonds College baseball
Chloe Parker, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline Community College women’s soccer
Alexis Paule, Shorecrest, Everett Community College volleyball
Teagan Pentz, Everett, Everett Community College women’s cross country
Wyatt Pevny, Lakewood, Edmonds College baseball
Griffin Potter, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline Community College baseball
Aiden Raney, Arlington, Everett Community College men’s soccer
Krystle Raymond, Lakewood, Monterey Peninsula College women’s basketball
Braedon Requa, Stanwood, Skagit Valley College baseball
Harlan Rowe, Monroe, Lower Columbia College baseball
Andrew Schmitz, Arlington, Everett Community College men’s cross country
Kobi Spady, Arlington, Pacific Northwest Christian College football
Keller Standish, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), Everett Community College baseball
Ryan Sturgill, Mountlake Terrace, Columbia Basin College baseball
Hannah Trochman, Snohomish, Skagit Valley College women’s soccer
Emery Tulio, Jackson, Shoreline Community College softball
Darek Usitalo, Shorecrest, Bellevue College men’s basketball
Caleb Villalpando, Snohomish, Everett Community College men’s soccer
EmmaJoy Wise, Lakewood, Everett Community College softball
Talan Zenk, Mountlake Terrace, Everett Community College baseball