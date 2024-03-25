Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for March 18-24

The Athlete of the Week nominees for March 18-24. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Solomon Perera | Archbishop Murphy | Boys Soccer

Perera, a senior, netted four goals and dished out two assists during the Wildcats’ victories over Marysville Getchell and Marysville Pilchuck. His efforts included a hat trick in Archbishop Murphy’s 6-0 win against MP on March 16. He won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for March 8-17 by claiming 1,130 (34.7%) of 3,259 votes.

This week’s nominees

Kimberly Beard | King’s | Girls Track & Field

Beard, a sophomore, secured wins in the discus, shot put and javelin during a five-team meet on March 21. She set personal bests with a throws of 136 feet, 11 inches in the discus and 35-09 in the shot put. Her mark of in the discus ranks first in the state regardless of classification, according to athletic.net.

Scarlette Chapman | Kamiak | Softball

Chapman, a senior, reached base in eight of nine plate appearances, going 5-for-6 with four RBI, seven runs scored, three walks and five stolen bases, over a pair of victories for Knights.

Hawkeye Delgado | Jackson | Baseball

Delgado, a junior, started the week on a tear and went 7-for-9 with with four extra-base hits and 11 RBI in the Timberwolves’ victories over Ingraham and Marysville Pilchuck. He went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in a 10-3 win over Ingraham on March 18. He then clubbed two home runs and went 4-for-5 with eight RBI in a 21-0 win over Marysville Pilchuck on March 20.

Allison Dumo | Mountlake Terrace | Girls Golf

Dumo, a senior, fired a 7-over 41 to pull out a first-place finish by one stroke in a matchup against Meadowdale at Nile Golf Course on March 21.

Rylie Gettmann | Shorewood | Girls Tennis

Gettmann, a junior, dropped just one game while earning a pair of victories at No. 1 singles during a 2-0 week for the Stormrays. Her efforts included topping Jackson’s Isha Handa 6-1, 6-0 in a matchup of returning state qualifiers.

Palmer Mutcheson | Snohomish | Boys Golf

Mutcheson, a senior, registered a 3-under 69 to claim first place during a four-team match at Chambers Bay Golf Course on March 18. Mutcheson earned the win by two strokes.

Shukurani Ndayiraglje | Everett | Boys Track & Field

Ndayiraglje, a senior, claimed victories in the high jump, long jump and triple jump during a three team-meet on March 21. His efforts included a personal-best leap of 6 feet, 8 inches in the high jump and a 45-03.5 mark in the triple jump, which rank first and second in the state regardless of classification, respectively, according to athletic.net.

Alex Plumis | Edmonds-Woodway | Boys Soccer

Plumis, a junior, scored the golden goal in double overtime as the Warriors outlasted Marysville Getchell 3-2 on March 22. He also had a goal and an assist in Edmonds-Woodway’s 5-1 win over Marysville Pilchuck on March 19.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.