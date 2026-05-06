Snohomish County PUD to hold tours at Monroe hydropower project

EVERETT — Community members can see a behind-the-scenes look at how the Snohomish County Public Utilities District turns water into renewable electricity during Hydropower Appreciation Days.

Guided tours will take place between 9 a.m. and noon on May 15-16 at the Woods Creek Sustainability Center, 10710 Hand Road in Monroe. Admission is free but registration is required because space is limited.

Visit snopud.com/waterwow to register.

“We’re excited to welcome the community back to the Woods Creek Sustainability Center for the fourth year so they can see firsthand how we generate power in a way that’s mindful of the river and the fish that rely on it,” Chief Energy Resource Officer Jason Zyskowski said in the release. “The tour offers a unique opportunity to learn about hydropower, native plants that support pollinators and wildlife, and view a beautiful waterfall.”

The site is typically closed to the public, except for school educational trips and this once-a-year event. Guests will see the site’s dam and powerhouse, food forest — where diverse plantings imitate the structure of a natural forest ecosystem — and learn how PUD supports fish habitat and protects river health.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay