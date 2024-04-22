Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for April 15-21

Lake Stevens baseball player Trey Nance is The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for April 8-14. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

The Athlete of the Week nominees for April 15-21. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Trey Nance | Lake Stevens | Baseball

Nance, a senior, threw a shutout with seven strikeouts and also drove in a run in a 3-0 victory over Glacier Peak on April 9. Nance won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for April 8-14 by claiming 1,160 (39.4%) of the 2,944 votes.

This week’s nominees

Joy Ayodeji | Sultan | Girls Track and Field

Ayodeji, a senior, turned in what was at the time the third-best mark in the state among all classifications in the javelin when she heaved it 129 feet, 10 3/4 inches in winning the event at an Emerald Sound Conference meet on April 18. She also won the high jump at 4-8.

Jaeda Boomars | Monroe | Girls Tennis

Boomars, a junior, won all four of her matches at No. 2 singles last week, taking all eight sets and dropping just 11 games. She helped the Bearcats go 3-1 during the week.

David Brown | Lake Stevens | Boys Track and Field

Brown, a senior, recorded the fastest time in the state this year in the 110-meter hurdles when he sped to a time of 14.14 seconds in winning the event at the Lake Stevens Invitational on April 20. He also won the 300 hurdles in 39.76.

Gabe Herrera | Archbishop Murphy | Boys Soccer

Herrera, a senior, scored three goals as the Wildcats defeated Arlington 7-0 on April 15.

Owen Meek | Mountlake Terrace | Baseball

Meek, a sophomore, pitched a no-hitter with two walks and eight strikeouts as the Hawks defeated Lynnwood 7-0 on April 15.

Tyson Olds | Snohomish | Boys Golf

Olds, a senior, shot a 4-under-par 32 at Echo Falls Golf Course to claim medalist honors at Wesco North League Match No. 2 on April 16. He won by two strokes and helped the Panthers finish first in the team standings.

Yanina Sherwood | Jackson | Softball

Sherwood, a senior, threw a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and also homered in a 10-0 victory over Lake Stevens on April 18, a game that was a showdown for first place in Wesco 4A.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday.