Boeing rolls out 737 MAX celebrating Panama men’s soccer team at Everett campus

Attendees look at the new airplane livery for the Panama national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday in Everett. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

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Thomas Christiansen, center right, the head coach of the Panama soccer football team, speaks to Panamanian reporters on Tuesday in Everett. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

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Román Torres, a defender for Tacoma Stars who played for the Panama national soccer team in the 2018 World Cup, speaks to Panamanian reporters on Tuesday in Everett. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

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People cheer in front of a new airplane livery for the Panama national soccer team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday in Everett. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

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Attendees look at the new airplane livery for the Panama national soccer team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

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Thomas Christiansen, center right, the head coach of the Panama national soccer team, speaks to Panamanian reporters on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

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Román Torres, a defender for Tacoma Stars who played for the Panama national soccer team in the 2018 World Cup, speaks to Panamanian reporters on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

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People cheer in front of a new airplane livery for the Panama national soccer team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Less than a hundred people, many in red jerseys gathered Tuesday for the unveiling of a Boeing airplane celebrating the Panama national football team ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The crowd waved miniature flags of Panama as Copa Airlines unveiled its new 737 MAX plane adorned in a fan-designed “Marea Roja,” meaning red tide, at the Boeing campus in Everett. The airplane’s design highlights the team’s red shirt and features the national shield and harpy eagle crest.

The World Cup begins June 11. Seattle will host six matches at Lumen Field on June 15, 19, 24, 26 and July 1 and 6.

For Snohomish County fans, a fan zone will be located at the Port of Everett’s Boxcar Park.

Panama will play two matches in Canada and one in New York.

Román Torres, who scored the goal in 2017 that sent Panama to the 2018 World Cup, is included in the plane’s design.

Through a translator, Torres said he was excited to be on the plane.

“It’s something that shows a lot about the country of Panama,” he said.

Torres is a former Seattle Sounders FC player and a current Tacoma Stars defender.

Also in attendance were the vice president of the Panamanian Football Federation, Fernando Arce Mendizabal, Panama national football team head coach Thomas Christiansen and Copa Airlines representative Daniel Gunn, the release said.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan