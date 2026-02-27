Everett shares new details on World Cup fan zones

Lumen Field in Seattle is one of 16 stadiums in three countries – USA, Canada and Mexico – that will host matches during the 2026 men’s soccer World Cup. (Photo by Liz Banse)

EVERETT — Everett’s FIFA World Cup fan zone will be located at Boxcar Park along the city’s waterfront, the local organizing committee planning for the global tournament announced in a press release Tuesday.

In January 2025, officials announced that Everett would be home to an official fan zone during the World Cup, though few details on what that would entail were available at the time. Now, the Seattle FIFA World Cup 26 Local Organizing Committee has announced the location of the events, and Everett has announced some additional details about the zones through its tourism-focused website, Visit Everett.

At the waterfront park, Everett will host four watch parties featuring “big screens,” “marina views,” “local food and beer,” and “summer energy,” the city wrote on the website. The watch parties are scheduled for June 11, 12, 18 and 19.

Those dates were chosen based on community feedback and the matches themselves, which will feature teams such as the United States, South Korea and Mexico, said Tyler Chism, the Economic Development and Marketing Manager at the city of Everett.

“By focusing on four marquee matchdays over two weeks, we’re able to truly elevate the experience,” Chism wrote in an email Tuesday. “We’ll open two hours before kickoff, and stay open after the final whistle. We’ll program pre- and postgame entertainment, incorporate family-friendly activities and bring in local food vendors to create a festival atmosphere.”

The city is also working with the Greater Everett Chamber of Commerce and community partners to encourage businesses and organizations to “lean into the moment,” Chism wrote.

Catherine Soper, the chief of business development and tourism at the Port of Everett, said other events will occur at the port.

“Our waterfront trails and public spaces will become the ‘pathway to the pitch,’ with activations throughout June and July to build on the excitement, from iconic photo ops, team spirit, live music and soccer themed fun for all ages,” Soper wrote.

FIFA, the sport’s governing body, projected that around six billion people will watch at least some part of the tournament this summer — hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico — through streaming, highlights or television. The 2022 World Cup final drew 1.42 billion viewers worldwide, the governing body said. Seattle will host six World Cup matches at Lumen Field on June 15, 19, 24, 26 and July 1 and 6. The last time the tournament took place in the United States was in 1994.

The World Cup begins June 11.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.