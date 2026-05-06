Owners: Topgolf still possibility at Everett Mall, despite permit filing

A rendering of the new TopGolf location filed in a permit application to the city.

EVERETT — The owners of the Everett Mall submitted a pre-application permit to city officials in April that included a site plan for the redeveloped mall which omitted a possible new Topgolf facility.

Topgolf, a recreational golf company with more than 100 locations across the United States, according to its website, had previously filed permits with the city of Everett to open a new facility as part of the mall’s redevelopment. City staff approved the permits for the Topgolf facility, set to be a 68,000 square foot, three-story building with a driving range, in January 2025, city permit records show.

In an April permit filing, the mall’s owners, Brixton Capital, submitted a document showing an overall site plan for the redeveloped Everett Mall, known as The Hub @ Everett, a project in the works for years. That document did not show Topgolf as part of the site plans for the redeveloped mall.

That doesn’t mean the new Topgolf location is doomed, according to the mall’s owners. The new permit filing was just one option on the table for the mall’s redevelopment, the company wrote in a statement, meaning the new golf facility could still arrive in Everett in the future.

“At this point, all options remain in play,” the company wrote in a statement to The Daily Herald. “The pre-application represents one back-up plan. We are still exploring a range of possibilities to add value to the property and the community.”

Seen in Everett, an online photography and news site, first reported on the new permit filing.

In place of the Topgolf facility, the site plan showed an office building and another structure with parking, a small clubhouse, a pool and open space. Brixton Capital did not clarify what the use of that building, shown in filings as located along 100th Street Southeast, might be.

The permit was filed as a request for a pre-application meeting regarding the possibility of adding a storage facility on the Everett Mall site. The site plan filed in April showed that the storage facility would not be located in the area where Topgolf could be built.

Permit filings from as recently as January 2025 show landscaping plans that include a Topgolf facility on the mall site. A Brixton Capital flyer dated in 2025 also showcases the mall’s redevelopment plans as including the Topgolf facility.

In a statement, a Topgolf spokesperson said the company does not have an update on the project to share and referred questions to Brixton Capital. In 2025, a private equity firm purchased a 60% stake in Topgolf, Reuters previously reported, valuing the golf company at around $1.1 billion.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.