Mountlake Terrace overdose death leads to two arrests

EVERETT — Police arrested a pair of suspected drug dealers after a night of recreational drug use turned deadly in Mountlake Terrace.

On the night of May 1, police responded to a home on 57th Avenue West for reports of a drug overdose, according to Mountlake Terrace police.

Three people overdosed on what was believed to be cocaine, court documents said. Two people were revived and taken to the hospital, but a third man was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators said they found a substance believed to be cocaine, as well as other drug paraphernalia inside the home, court documents said.

The two survivors and a witness told detectives the group believed something wasn’t right after using the cocaine and that it may have been cut with another drug, court documents said.

Preliminary findings from an autopsy and toxicology screening conducted by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office showed the overdose victim tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl, court documents said.

Detectives learned the group had bought the drugs earlier that night from a 45-year-old Shoreline man and his 32-year-old girlfriend, according to court documents.

Investigators along with officers from the Snohomish County Drug Task Force received video from a witness that included one of the suspects reportedly discussing the overdose, court documents said.

In the video, the 45-year-old man allegedly said the group wanted cocaine, but his girlfriend had given them fentanyl, according to court documents. The man went on to say that the woman had “done that too many [expletive] times.”

The pair was arrested at their Shoreline home early Wednesday on suspicion of controlled substance homicide, investigators said.

Both suspects are currently in the Snohomish County Jail. The woman is being held on $100,000 bond and the man was given $200,000 bond after also being charged for having drugs on him while being booked into jail.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com