A new logo sets sail for the Port of Edmonds

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EDMONDS — With a bright orange sun and a shimmering blue sail, the Port of Edmonds new logo has itself set sail.

“It’s been over 30 years since the port has updated its look,” Angela Harris, the port’s executive director said.

The new signature is part of a re-branding effort to play up the port’s recreational features and highlight the city of Edmonds’ seaside charm.

The port operates a marina and commercial properties in downtown Edmonds.

“While we knew the time was right for a change, we wanted to be very thoughtful about our approach,” added Harris, who took the helm last year.

That approach included working with Seattle design firm People People and gathering comments from port staff and commissioners, local businesses and visitors.

“We love how the new logo turned out,” Harris said. “We think it reflects the charm of Edmonds, pays homage to the past, and provides an updated look for the future.”

The port’s makeover includes a new, more navigable website and a newly built administration building at 471 Admiral Way that was officially dedicated on Friday.

“Port Commissioners and staff are excited to provide our community with a new brand that exemplifies our identity,” commission president Jay Grant said.” “We will continue to offer a vision and commitment emphasizing accessibility, environmental stewardship, and economic viability.”

It’s been 75 years since the first port commissioners convened, Grant noted. “We honor the past as we look forward to new horizons.”

Although the Port of Edmonds the Port of Everett share an industrial past, the two port districts are very different.

Unlike Everett, the third largest container port in the state, the Edmonds port is “very much a marina and recreational port,” said Harris who took the helm last year. Since then her work has focused on permitting and funding a project to repair the marina’s crumbling seawall, she told The Daily Herald earlier this year.

The Port of Edmonds is a municipal corporation, governed by a five-member board of commissioners. Formed in 1948 by popular vote, the district includes the Town of Woodway and part of the City of Edmonds.

The Port of Edmonds is not included in a Port of Everett bid to expand its boundaries to most of Snohomish County — a voter measure that will appear on the August primary ballot.