After traffic cameras went in, Everett saw 70% decrease in speeding

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A new speed camera set up near Horizon Elementary on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A truck drives west along Casino Road past a new speed camera set up near Horizon Elementary on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — After turning on speed cameras, city officials in Everett are seeing fewer speeders.

Prior to installing cameras along Casino Road near Horizon Elementary, the city ran a traffic study in April 2023 to determine the number of people speeding. That study found about 676 drivers per day going 10 mph or over in the school zone. The school zone speed limit is 20 mph during school hours.

Last month, the city activated the cameras, starting with a grace period where drivers would only get warnings. Starting this week, speeding will mean a $124 fine, instead of a ticket.

Police issued over 2,200 warnings for speeding over the course of 18 school days from April 3 to May 3 near Horizon Elementary, city traffic engineer Corey Hert said. City officials said speeding violations decreased 70% near the school after the warnings began.

“We’re very pleased with the progress, the reduction in speed,” Hert said. “We’ve also heard from one of the crossing guards out there, they visibly noticed driver behavior change and speed slowing when the beacons are flashing.”

Edmonds also recently started using cameras in some school zones. Police there sent out over 1,000 warnings during its 30-day warning period.

Seven pedestrian crashes have been reported near Horizon Elementary since 2015, Hert added.

“When it comes to pedestrian crashes, they often disproportionately affect the very young and the very old and the underserved communities,” Hert said.

Everett police officers review each citation before they are sent out. About 40 officers are trained to review the footage and images from the red-light cameras, Hert said.

Cities using traffic cameras are also required to report those to the state each year.

“It’s one more tool to help make our community safer,” Everett police Lt. Jeff Pountain said. “We’ll take any help with technology to bring down the number collisions and make the streets safer.”

Other cameras are on the horizon. Hert said the city recently installed signs at 16th Street and Broadway for upcoming red-light cameras. Warnings at that intersection are expected to begin in June.

Everett is also installing red-light cameras at:

• Rucker Avenue and 41st Street;

• Evergreen Way and Casino Road;

• Evergreen Way and 4th Avenue W;

• Everett Mall Way and 7th Ave SE;

• Evergreen Way and 112th Street SW.

Hert expects those will all be installed by the end of September. No other school zones are currently slated to receive speeding cameras. That likely would take City Council action, Hert said. But other schools could be candidates for speeding cameras in the future.

“There are certainly some school zones that could use time-of-day flashing beacons,” Hert said.