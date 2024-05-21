Faire thee well: Renaissance comes to Whidbey Island May 25 and 26

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Phoenix Da Costa and Luna Grove are members of the Mutiny Mermaid Pod, which will be present at the upcoming Whidbey Island Renaissance Faire. (Photo by David Welton)

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Some of the crew involved with the Whidbey Renaissance Faire. (Photo by Bill Huls)

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At last, the Whidbey Ren Faire will soon put an end to the island’s dark ages of yearning for the jousting of valiant knights, the allure of mysterious sorceresses, the proof that unicorns exist and the flavors from days of old.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, at the Whidbey Island Fairgrounds and Events Center on South Whidbey, Wash. The theme, according to founder Arielle Morgan, is medieval fantasy, so patrons are encouraged to dress accordingly.

The fair has been in the works for more than a year, Morgan said, and has been entirely put together by volunteers.

The celebrations will feature dancers, a juggler and magician, a ventriloquist, madrigals, various live music shows including the sound of a hurdy-gurdy (a stringed instrument).

Among a variety of armored combat performances one can find the illustrious Seattle Knights, a swordfighting and jousting theatrical troupe that will perform at noon and 3 p.m. both days.

Whether they loved or hated studying Shakespeare in school, patrons might enjoy the trimmed-down version of his plays — “Fakespeare” — brought by comedian Patrick Hercamp and performed at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Coupeville Glee Club also performs at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, and the Whidbey Island Pony Club will make an appearance at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The fair can also be a learning opportunity for history enthusiasts, offering workshops in swordplay, archery and even historical cooking.

The Mutiny Mermaid Pod will partake in this history and fantasy extravaganza, lounging as they observe the bizarre nature of the terrestrial world and pose for photos. At the same time, patrons might find a dragon’s lair, a Viking ship and even a unicorn.

Merchants from Whidbey and beyond invite visitors to roam around a market in a medieval village, that will include the Whidbey Island Fairies’ tiny and whimsical handmade fae dolls, fairy-tale jewelry from creators like Witch Hazel Collective and Aunty Monstera, local fantasy author Eldrich Black, natural remedies by Mad Scientist Apothecary and many more.

Craft beer, turkey legs, meat pies, hot dogs, shaved ice – you name it, really – will be on the menu as well. Morgan recommends patrons keep an eye out for the quests, which lead to a prize.

If you go:

Tickets are $28 and can be purchased online or at the gate. Children aged 5 and younger can enter the faire free of charge.

The Whidbey SeaTac Shuttle is also providing two shuttles, free of charge, to patrons who can’t park in the main parking area and park their cars in the South Whidbey School District’s parking areas.

Learn more and plan your visit at whidbeyislandrenfaire.org.