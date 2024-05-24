Here’s your chance to give feedback on the US 2 trestle and its future

Looking east toward the U.S. 2 trestle as cars begin to backup on Thursday, March 1, 2018 in Everett, Wa. The aging westbound span needs replacing and local politicians are looking to federal dollars to get the replacement started. (Andy Bronson / The Herald)

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The Trestle’s junction with I-5 is under evaluation (Kevin Clark / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Do you have strong feelings about the U.S. 2 trestle?

About tolling on the trestle?

Perhaps an HOV lane?

Maybe better biking or walking access?

Well, right now you have a chance to give feedback on those questions — and more.

Running until June 7, a new survey from the state Department of Transportation wants to know what the public thinks the future should hold for the trestle — with a major rebuild being a strong possibility. It’s part of a new, $17 million study that builds on a $2.2 million one completed in 2021.

The transportation department is trying to figure out what to build, so the study will dictate how many lanes the trestle will have and other future changes.

The trestle is the east-west route across the Snohomish River between Everett and eastern Snohomish County. Over 9,000 vehicles — largely from Lake Stevens, Granite Falls, Snohomish, Monroe and other communities along U.S. 2 — make the morning trip daily across the westbound trestle. The trestle is often the scene of impressive traffic jams (as well as logjams), and one WSDOT presentation noted the “westbound trestle is vulnerable to instability in the event of liquefaction from seismic activity.”

The new study will also incorporate findings from another study, spearheaded by the city of Everett, specifically looking at the often-congested interchange of U.S. 2 and I-5. The interchange study is not complete and still under review by the city, public works spokesperson Kathleen Baxter said.

The new survey takes about 15 minutes. The survey asks respondents to rank topics that are important to them.

“Solutions could include transit facilities, active transportation facilities, and tolling on the trestle,” a webpage for the project reads.

Tolling was previously suggested in the $2.2 million study as a means to recoup renovation costs. A separate, 2018 study estimated the cost of replacing the westbound trestle at $1.1 billion at the time.

“Tolling was considered, and the analysis found that if tolling were to start during construction (estimated to begin in 2024), it could be leveraged to provide $440 million to $690 million in project funding,” the 2021 trestle study reads. “Based on limited analysis, tolling could be financed to provide a capital funding contribution between $300 million and $660 million.”

WSDOT wants feedback on a statement about the need for changes. A draft version reads: “The westbound US 2 trestle lacks resiliency, which presents a risk of disrupted travel on this critical route.”

The department also wants feedback on a draft purpose statement.

It reads: “The purpose of this PEL (Planning and Environmental Linkages) Study is to develop long-term, equitable transportation solutions to 1.) improve multimodal mobility to and across the US 2 trestle, 2.) improve safety to and across the US 2 trestle, and 3.) address the resiliency of the westbound trestle.”

The public can comment on both statements in the survey.

The state has also brought in a variety of organizations and cities into the planning process. Three committees have already met and include federal, state, local and tribal government officials, as well as a variety of companies, such as Boeing, and other public agencies like Sound Transit.

Ahead of the survey, the state transportation department also met with 15 community organizations.

Jordan Hansen: 425-339-3046; jordan.hansen@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jordyhansen.

Have your say

Find out more about the survey at engage.wsdot.wa.gov/us2trestle