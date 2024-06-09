Second Everett Pride aims for even bigger rainbow of festivities

Left to right, Everett Pride board members Ashley Turner, Bryce Laake, and Kevin Daniels pose for a photo at South Fork Bakery in Everett, Washington on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Everett Pride board member Ashley Turner poses for a photo at South Fork Bakery in Everett, Washington on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Everett Pride board member Kevin Daniels poses for a photo at South Fork Bakery in Everett, Washington on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Everett Pride board member Bryce Laake poses for a photo at South Fork Bakery in Everett, Washington on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Everett Pride board member Bryce Laake poses for a photo at South Fork Bakery in Everett, Washington on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Everett Pride board member Kevin Daniels poses to show their sweatshirt for a photo at South Fork Bakery in Everett, Washington on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Left to right, Everett Pride board members Ashley Turner, Bryce Laake, and Kevin Daniels pose for a photo at South Fork Bakery in Everett, Washington on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — Before they brought Pride to Everett, Ashley Turner and Kevin Daniels would typically go to Seattle to celebrate each June.

“I go and I have fun. But sometimes it is too big, especially for a lot of great people that don’t live there,” said Daniels, a co-founder of Everett Pride. “It’s so large and sometimes that alienates a lot of the community. So why don’t we bring something of some scale, right?”

The Everett Pride Block Party is back for a second year — and organizers expect it’ll draw much bigger crowds, even if it’ll still be cozier than the massive festivities in Seattle.

Eighty-five vendors, 17 food trucks and performers galore will be geared up along Wetmore Avenue on June 15 in celebration of Everett’s queer community. Festivities have doubled in quantity from last year, Turner said. Almost all of it will be local.

“What we learned last year has made everything, for the most part, fairly easy,” Turner said.

Organizers estimated about 3,000 people attended the first block party. This year, they’re hoping for 10,000.

In 2023, a team of five organizers began brainstorming what Everett Pride could look like. They envisioned something that uplifted Everett businesses and artistry.

“We love a good parade, but we wanted to do something different,” Turner said. “Block party vendors, shopping, supporting local vendors. It was very much just trying to keep everything local and not sourcing outside of it, to show that the community is involved and we’re everywhere.”

In 2022, Arlington’s first Pride event drew hundreds of attendees and a handful of protesters. It was a “game changer” for the Snohomish County queer community, Daniels said, serving as motivation for other organizers to start their own events.

The Fisherman’s Village Music Festival, held along Hewitt Avenue in May, inspired the layout for this year’s event.

As guests walk through downtown, they can shop, eat and check out hot rides at the Gayest Car Show.

Local favorites, like Dick’s Burgers and Good Belly Donuts, are returning for a second year. Recooped, a small business that sells reusable tote bags, is also coming back. Owners Vicky Manivanh and Michelle Holm are upcycling last year’s Pride banners to create bags with a retro-rainbow detail.

“It’ll be a cool way for people to show their pride, support Pride and support being an ally to the community,” Manivanh said.

But sometimes the small town Pride events can feel more special to be a part of, said drag queen Sable Jones St. James, of Seattle, who will host the day’s events.

“As far as what Pride means to the community, the smaller scale events feel a lot more rich,” St. James said. “Those smaller towns, you just feel the appreciation of the event a little more.”

St. James will take the stage as Miss Gay United States at Large. At the end of the month, St. James will also lead the Seattle Pride Parade, which usually attracts tens of thousands.

As the Everett event closes up shop, attendees can make their way to Bayside Cafe at 3001 Broadway for the all ages after party. Down the street, adults can keep the energy going at the 21+ after party at Zamarama Gallery at 2936 Colby Ave. Both events run from 6-8 p.m.

But the party doesn’t stop there — the night is just getting started, Turner and Daniels said.

Everett Pride is also bringing a taste of nightlife to Snohomish County, with the At the Glow with Pride Dance Party at Kings Hall at 1611 Everett Ave.

“We shouldn’t be the community of, in bed by 8 p.m.,” Daniels said with a chuckle.

Other Pride events abound in Snohomish County this month, including Snohomish festivities earlier in June; Lynnwood Pride at the city’s event center on June 8; and Lake Stevens’ Pride on the Lake, also on June 8; and an Edmonds Pride celebration at the Civic Center Playfields from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with music, storytelling, art, food and retail.

The Everett Pride Block Party runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 15, on Wetmore Avenue between Pacific and Hewitt avenues.

Schedule of Everett events on June 15

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Block party with food trucks, vendors, beer garden, car show in downtown Everett.

• 6 to 8 p.m. After party (all ages), Bayside Cafe, 3001 Broadway.

• 6 to 8 p.m. After party (21+), Zamarama Gallery, 2936 Colby Ave.

• 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Glow with Pride Dance Party (21+), Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave.

Maya Tizon: 425-339-3434; maya.tizon@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @mayatizon.