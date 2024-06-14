Kayak Point reopens ahead of schedule
Published 3:30 pm Friday, June 14, 2024
STANWOOD — Kayak Point Regional Park reopened ahead of schedule Friday.
County staff closed the most popular park in Snohomish County’s system for construction in July 2023.
An earlier prediction suggested the park would open July 1.
Kayak Point welcomes 180,000 visitors each year, with crabbing, fishing, hiking, camping, beachside fire pits and picnic shelters.
In the next phase of construction, workers will remove more of a sea wall, move picnic shelters from the beach, build another berm and plant native vegetation along the shore.
County staff expect phase two to temporarily close the park again Oct. 15, assuming the project receives a federal grant.