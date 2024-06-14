Kayak Point reopens ahead of schedule

Lyla Goody, 8, in town from Idaho visiting her aunt, collects seashells with her brother Dax, 12, and father Grey, during the reopening of Kayak Point Regional County Park on Friday, June 14, 2024, near Stanwood, Washington. The Goody kids have never seen seashells in the wild before and were excited to get up close and take a look at the shells that have collected on the shore during Kayak Point’s nearly year-long closure. The park opened earlier than anticipated this year, but the pier and the new playground remain closed to the public as renovations continue. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)