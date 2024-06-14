Site Logo

Kayak Point reopens ahead of schedule

Published 3:30 pm Friday, June 14, 2024

By Ryan Berry

Two visitors comb the beach at Kayak Point Regional County Park on Friday, June 14, 2024, in Tulalip, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
1/6
Two visitors comb the beach at Kayak Point Regional County Park on Friday, June 14, 2024, in Tulalip, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lyla Goody, 8, in town from Idaho visiting her aunt, collects seashells with her brother Dax, 12, and father Grey, during the reopening of Kayak Point Regional County Park on Friday, June 14, 2024, near Stanwood, Washington. The Goody kids have never seen seashells in the wild before and were excited to get up close and take a look at the shells that have collected on the shore during Kayak Point’s nearly year-long closure. The park opened earlier than anticipated this year, but the pier and the new playground remain closed to the public as renovations continue. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Children fish in the water and climb near the renovated boat launch at Kayak Point Regional County Park on Friday, June 14, 2024, near Stanwood, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Park Ranger assistant Aidan Link does his best to remove debris from the top of the restroom at Kayak Point Regional County Park on Friday, June 14, 2024, near Stanwood, Washington. Link said park staff are still working to tidy up the park as they prepare for the busy season. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Two visitors comb the beach at Kayak Point Regional County Park on Friday, June 14, 2024, near Stanwood, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
The new playground at Kayak Point Regional County Park is still fenced off for the time being on Friday, June 14, 2024, near Stanwood, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

STANWOOD — Kayak Point Regional Park reopened ahead of schedule Friday.

County staff closed the most popular park in Snohomish County’s system for construction in July 2023.

An earlier prediction suggested the park would open July 1.

Kayak Point welcomes 180,000 visitors each year, with crabbing, fishing, hiking, camping, beachside fire pits and picnic shelters.

In the next phase of construction, workers will remove more of a sea wall, move picnic shelters from the beach, build another berm and plant native vegetation along the shore.

County staff expect phase two to temporarily close the park again Oct. 15, assuming the project receives a federal grant.

You Might Like