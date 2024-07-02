Mud, sweat and steers: Cowboys cling for dear life at Darrington rodeo
Published 6:30 am Tuesday, July 2, 2024
DARRINGTON — Wind and overcast skies did little to deter hundreds of spectators viewing the second day of the 2024 Timberbowl Rodeo on Saturday in Darrington.
The event lasted over two days, with ranch saddle bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing and wild cow milking — in shouting distance of Whitehorse Mountain.
Animals flung dirt in all directions and bulls sent cowboys flying into the air.
See below for a photo gallery from the event.