Royalty and revelry: The spirit of the Renaissance comes to Monroe

Performers joust during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Kids feign battle during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington on Sunday, Aug. 06, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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An individual blows bubbles using their hand as a wand during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington, on Sunday, Aug. 06, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Attendees wander booths during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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A performer uses his lance to target small rings during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington, on Sunday, Aug. 06, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Performers joust during the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire at Sky Meadows Park in Snohomish, Washington, on Sunday, Aug. 06, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Hear ye, hear ye!

The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire is coming to Monroe this Saturday, and will continue every weekend through Aug. 18.

Located in the fictional village of Merriwick at 18601 Sky Meadows Lane, Snohomish, the fair offers food, shopping and entertainment, all with a European Renaissance twist.

This is the fair’s second year in Monroe, after moving from its previous location in Bonney Lake in 2023.

“Take a step back in time and party like it’s 1578,” the fair’s website reads. “From the villagers to the Noble Court, we are sure all will enjoy our quaint village.”

Each weekend offers a different theme with “Pirate’s Plunder” July 27 and 28, “Villain or Hero?” Aug 3 and 4, “Warriors of the Wild” Aug. 10 and 11 and “Mystical Realms” Aug. 17 and 18.

Featured acts include jousting, mounted battle archery, improv comedians, musicians ranging from bards to fiddlers to sirens and circus acts like sword swallowing and knife throwing.

Art, clothing, instruments and weaponry will be available at a variety of vendors. Numerous medieval food choices include meat pies, turkey legs, sweets and pickles.

The fair includes characters such as Hanna Blazer as Merriwick’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth I. Visitors should also be watchful of the villainous Wotan the Fairy Smasher, mercenaries, artisans and fairies.

Costumes are not required, but encouraged!

If you go:

General admission tickets are US$39.95 for adults, US$25.95 for children, and are valid from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Night parties will be held Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight, following the fair. Night party tickets are US$29.99 on Fridays and US$29.95 on Saturdays for adults, and US$24.95 for children on Saturdays. Separate tickets are available for events like pub crawls, tea parties, and evening entertainment.

A camping package is available for more committed attendees. The package includes entrance to the camping space Friday to Sunday, Saturday and Sunday fair days, and Friday and Saturday night events.

Parking is free and ADA accessible. Pets are not allowed unless they are service animals.

Play your visit at washingtonfaire.com

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