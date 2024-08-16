Mukilteo Community Garden to celebrate 15th birthday this weekend

Olivia Bolen walks through the Mukilteo Community Garden in 2022. (Julie Titone)

Swipe or click to see more

Emily, Alex and Olivia Bolen of Mukilteo harvest tomatoes at the Mukilteo Community Garden in 2022. (Julie Titone)

Swipe or click to see more

Olivia Bolen walks through the Mukilteo Community Garden in 2022. (Julie Titone)

Swipe or click to see more

MUKILTEO — Volunteers with the Mukilteo Community Garden are holding a celebration for the nonprofit’s 15th birthday Saturday.

The event will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7609 44th Ave. W in Mukilteo with kids’ activities, gardening demonstrations and birthday cake.

Founded in 2009, members have grown over 26,000 pounds of organic produce for Mukilteo and Lynnwood food banks.

During the birthday event, volunteers will lead talks and tours of the garden located near the Japanese Gulch trailhead.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their gardening questions, as they learn about the garden’s greenhouses, composting bins and pollinator plants.

This year, members of the community garden are tending to over 50 types of vegetables, herbs and fruit.

The nonprofit offers 51 garden beds locals can rent from March through the following February.

Several community organizations will have educational booths at Saturday’s celebration:

• The Mukilteo and Lynwood food banks;

• Growing Roots Together, a business that offers edible gardening classes, personalized garden coaching and design service;

• The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, a nonprofit tracking imperiled pollinators throughout North America;

• Nature Together, a Mukilteo-based outdoor school;

• The Mukilteo Library;

• And the Kiwanis Club of Mukilteo.

Local author and musician, Keith Canedo, will also read from his children’s picture book “Have You Seen Green?” and play live music.

For more information about the Mukilteo Community Garden, go to mukilteogarden.org.

Ta’Leah Van Sistine: 425-339-3460; taleah.vansistine@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @TaLeahRoseV