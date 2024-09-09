Mike Macdonald’s new Seahawks ways include a ‘closer game ball.’ Tyler Lockett earns 1st

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith runs for the Seahawks first touchdown of the season against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on Sunday, Sept. 8 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks)

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates after his 34-yard touchdown run against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on Sunday, Sept. 8 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks)

Seahawks linebacker Jerome Baker reacts after recovering a fumble forced by K’Von Wallace in 26-20 victory over the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on Sunday, Sept. 8 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks)

Seahawks linebacker Jerome Baker reacts after recovering a fumble forced by K’Von Wallace in 26-20 victory over the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on Sunday, Sept. 8 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks)

Tyler Lockett didn’t practice much all week.

He hasn’t practiced much the last month. He didn’t play in the preseason.

So what?

On the first game of his 10th NFL season, weeks before his 32nd birthday, Lockett clinched the Seahawks’ 26-20 win over the Denver Broncos to start the Mike Macdonald coaching era Sunday.

Then Seattle’s longest-tenured player got something he’d never gotten in his first 144 regular-season and seven career playoff games.

A “closer ball.”

In a roaring locker room on the bottom of Lumen Field following his first coaching win, the 37-year-old Macdonald presented the not-much-younger Lockett with a game-ball for being the player who closed out the victory.

Another new act for these all-new Seahawks under the NFL’s youngest head coach.

“Yeah, the first time the team’s done it,” Lockett said at his locker late Sunday afternoon following his six catches for 77 yards — including the third-down grab with a Broncos defender on all over him on third down with 1:48 remaining that clinched the win.

“But, you know, something new. Obviously, Mike is kinda creating his own regime, and stuff. It’s pretty cool to be able to be a part of it.

“Obviously, we’re still learning and still growing as we going through this new change. But it’s very exciting.

“And congratulations to him for being able to win his first game.”

Macdonald acknowledged the “closer ball” is part of his new Seahawks culture he’s installing along with his new defense in Seattle.

“In order to win in the NFL you got to close games out. You’re welcome to do that on offense as much as you want,” the defensive maestro said, dryly. “Definitely a point of emphasis on how we’re going to win football games.

“It’s just blatantly obvious that he deserved that ball. Happy for him. He earned it.”

Game on the line. Have to have it.

It was Lockett.

Again. Even with a hip injury that’s mostly kept him from practicing the last month.

Seattle’s 26-13 lead in a dominant, 17-0 second half had become 26-20 with just over 2 minutes remaining on a 4-yard touchdown run by Denver rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The Broncos had one time out with 1:48 remaining. It was third and 6 for the Seahawks at their own 34. A failure to convert would give Nix and Denver back the ball with about 100 seconds to try to tie or win the game out of nowhere.

New offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb had Lockett lined up in the left slot, outside bunched receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Noah Fant. Lockett let a blitzing Broncos defensive back run by him then ran a shallow cross past the face of slot cornerback Riley Moss. As quarterback Geno Smith’s short, quick pass to beat the blitz arrived, Moss leaped over Lockett’s inside shoulder to make a play on the ball.

Smith’s throw was perfectly away from the defender, but a fastball zinged in — and wide of Lockett, too. Lockett reached with his left, outside arm to snare the dart. It clanged off his left arm into stomach. While falling at the end of his run, Lockett had the coordination to secure the ball in his midsection with his right hand and arm. He did, before he hit the ground for a remarkable, 9-yard gain and the game-clinching first down.

“No, that for sure was a tough catch, man,” Lockett said.

“I’m just happy that we could catch it, seal the game. One and oh.”

He chuckled.

In the coach’s box above the field, Grubb stood up to punctuate Lockett’s wowing play. Then, in what Smith calls Grubb’s usual “calming demeanor,” the former University of Washington play caller sat down and stayed expressionless to call the next play to close out his first NFL game.

In the coach’s box above the field, Grubb stood up to punctuate the play. Then, in what Smith calls Grubb’s usual “calming demeanor,” the former University of Washington play caller sat down and stayed expressionless to call the next play to close out his first NFL game.

“Man, Tyler Lockett. Again,” Smith said. “One of my best friends, and one of the best players in this game. He’s so clutch.

“Just think about all the catches he’s made in clutch situations. Time and time again, week after week, he’s the guy who is going to show up. I was talking to Grubb about that this week: ‘Wait until you see Lockett on game day. It’s a completely different player. He is out there getting in fights with D-linemen and doing all those things.

“That big-time third down catch really sealed the game for us, that last one.

“That’s who he is. And that’s why we love him. … That’s who he is. Big-time players make big time plays in big games. I remember hearing that when I was a kid. Tyler Lockett is the epitome of that.

“Any time there is a play to be made he’s going to (make it).”

Mike Macdonald’s game ball

Macdonald got a game ball, too. Quarterback Geno Smith presented him with that.

“Yeah, that was fun,” Smith, 33, said. “Coach has been great. Just great for him to get that first win. I think he’s done a tremendous job with this team. Obviously we got a lot of room for improvement, but so far so good.”

Smith gave it to Macdonald about the same time the locker room was rockin’ over Lockett’s “closer ball.” What did the QB saw this his coach as he presented him with the game ball for NFL win number one?

“Man, I couldn’t say anything. The whole locker room was just shouting,” Smith said. “Everyone was so happy for him. He was holding the ball up. I mean, that was such a cool moment just for Coach to get that first win.

“I know that was important for him.”

Yes, it was.

“Yeah, it was awesome,” Macdonald said. “You know, I accept it on behalf of everybody. It’s special. Obviously our first win.

“It hasn’t hit me . It’s, like, hit me and it’s cool, but probably hasn’t (truly) hit me yet. So maybe in a silent moment it’ll come.

“It was special, man. I love our guys. They’re bought in. They’ve done everything we asked them to do. Thought Geno played a heck of a game just sticking in it and executing the game plan and playing on time.

“One win, awesome, but we need to go do it again next week.”