In Edmonds, tiles represent the thousands lost on 9/11
Published 11:51 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024
EDMONDS — At the downtown Edmonds fire station, South County Fire on Wednesday commemorated the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
A 1-ton beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center along with multicolored glass tiles loomed over the ceremony as a crowd of about 50 people gathered at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park. The tiles represent the more than 3,000 people killed, including 343 firefighters, 60 police and 10 emergency medical services workers.