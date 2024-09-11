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In Edmonds, tiles represent the thousands lost on 9/11

Published 11:51 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

By Olivia Vanni

Retired South County Firefighter Dave Erickson speaks to a crowd of 50 people gathered outside of the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park at the downtown Edmonds Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 for a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. In the background of the ceremony stands a 1-ton beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center along with multicolored glass tiles. The tiles represent the more than 3,000 people killed, including 343 firefighters, 60 police and 10 emergency medical services workers. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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Retired South County Firefighter Dave Erickson speaks to a crowd of 50 people gathered outside of the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park at the downtown Edmonds Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024 for a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. In the background of the ceremony stands a 1-ton beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center along with multicolored glass tiles. The tiles represent the more than 3,000 people killed, including 343 firefighters, 60 police and 10 emergency medical services workers. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Retired South County firefighter Dave Erickson speaks to a crowd of 50 people gathered outside of the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park at the downtown Edmonds Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, for a 9/11 memorial ceremony. In the background of the ceremony stands a 1-ton beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center along with multicolored glass tiles. The tiles represent the more than 3,000 people killed, including 343 firefighters, 60 police and 10 emergency medical services workers. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
South County firefighters salute during the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the downtown Edmonds Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Natasha Atsatt, wearing a ‘Never Forget’ shirt, takes a moment to read the names of those lost listed at the base of the 9/11 memorial built around a 1-ton beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen speaks at the 9/11 memorial at the downtown Edmonds Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
A single red rose rests on the beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
The 9/11 memorial outside of the downtown Edmonds Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EDMONDS — At the downtown Edmonds fire station, South County Fire on Wednesday commemorated the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

A 1-ton beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center along with multicolored glass tiles loomed over the ceremony as a crowd of about 50 people gathered at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park. The tiles represent the more than 3,000 people killed, including 343 firefighters, 60 police and 10 emergency medical services workers.

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