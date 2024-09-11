In Edmonds, tiles represent the thousands lost on 9/11

Retired South County firefighter Dave Erickson speaks to a crowd of 50 people gathered outside of the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park at the downtown Edmonds Fire Station on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, for a 9/11 memorial ceremony. In the background of the ceremony stands a 1-ton beam recovered from the collapsed World Trade Center along with multicolored glass tiles. The tiles represent the more than 3,000 people killed, including 343 firefighters, 60 police and 10 emergency medical services workers. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)