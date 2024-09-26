Explore haunted saloons, pie sundaes and antique malls in Snohomish

Oxford Saloon, shown in 2019, is reported to be haunted.

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By Alyse Smith / The Bellingham Herald

Snohomish, Wash. is a historic town just outside Everett – about 45 minutes north of Seattle and an hour south from Bellingham. Full of unique shops, great restaurants and even some ghost stories, Snohomish offers plenty to explore.

Stop 1: Looking Glass Coffee

Our first stop is Looking Glass Coffee, a coffee and wine shop decorated with a historic Art Deco ambiance, self-titled “the living room of Snohomish,” according to the shop’s website.

The “coffee shop, pub, live music/event venue, gift shop, and community gathering place” opened in 2017, and offers an assortment of espresso drinks, tea, bagels, waffles, sandwiches, soup, wine, craft beer and hard cider.

Looking Glass Coffee is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 801 1st St. Ste 201.

Stop 2: My Eclectic Home

Snohomish is known for its main street full of shops and antique stores.

My Eclectic Home, a boutique and thrift shop, is packed full of clothing, kitchen items, home decor, antiques, candles, kids toys and clothing and seasonal decor.

Take your time to explore the store’s two floors and multiple rooms full of unique items.

My Eclectic Home is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 916 1st St.

Stop 3: Spada Farmhouse Brewery

For lunch, Spada Farmhouse Brewery is one spot you won’t want to miss. The brewery, kitchen and bar serve a variety of housemade beer and delicious menu items.

Try an order of burger sliders, hot honey chicken bites, coconut prawns, poutine, bacon cheddar chive tots, a wagyu sirloin steak, jalapeno brisket brat, French dip sandwich, mini donuts or mac & cheese.

Spada Farmhouse Brewery is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at 709 1st St.

Stop 4: Victoria Village Antique Mall

As Snohomish has many antique shops on 1st Street, Victoria Village Antique Mall provides a large conglomeration of items to visitors, as it houses antiques from over 100 different dealers across its multiple floored space. From vintage clothing, home decor, collectibles and more, this family-owned shop is full of treasures for visitors.

Victoria Village Antique Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1108 1st St.

Stop 5: Snohomish Bakery

If you’re looking for something sweet, Snohomish Bakery at First & Union does not disappoint. The shop bakes cookies, breads, pastries, muffins, scones, bars and more daily, and also has a cafe for breakfast and lunch options.

Guests can enjoy a pastry along with quiches, biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos and other breakfast options. For lunch, the cafe serves soups, salads and sandwiches.

The bakery creates special flavored pastries, such as chocolate pecan espresso cookies, creme brulee bars, blueberry hibiscus jam cookies, pear almond croissants and Neapolitan bars.

Snohomish Bakery is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday at 101 Union Ave.

Stop 6: Annie’s on First

Another unique shop on 1st Street is Annie’s on First, a home decor, clothing and garden shop. The locally owned shop features a collection of woman’s apparel and accessories, home decor, jewelry, kitchen items, beauty and skin care and seasonal decor items.

Annie’s on First is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 1122 1st St.

Stop 7: Snohomish Pie Co.

Have you ever had a pie ice cream sundae? Snohomish Pie Co., a pie and dessert shop, is known for its delicious classic pies, as well as homemade “piescream” sundaes, pie shakes, cinnamon rolls, cookies and even cream pie shots.

The shop serves classic pie flavors like cherry, apple, strawberry rhubarb, pecan or raspberry, as well as more unique flavors like coconut tequila key lime, lemon cream with raspberry, mocha madness cream, s’mores, peach raspberry crumb, chocolate chip cookie, and apple raspberry crumb.

Any pie flavor can be made into a “piescream” sundae or pie shake.

Snohomish Pie Co. is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 915 1st St.

Stop 8: Oxford Saloon

Oxford Saloon may just look like another quaint, small-town restaurant, but the historic building also boasts of its “haunted history.”

Since being built in 1900, the building has been used as an old dry goods store, a saloon, a brothel, pool hall and now a restaurant. The saloon is rumored to hold a dark past, which results in three ghosts staying behind to occasionally greet guests.

For those brave enough to test their luck, the Oxford Saloon serves lunch and dinner dishes, including wings, pretzel bites, burgers, sandwiches, tacos, mac and cheese, fish and chips, salads and desserts. The restaurant also has live music every night.

Oxford Saloon is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m to midnight Friday at Saturday at 913 1st St.

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