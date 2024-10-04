Lake Stevens football muscles past Glacier Peak 31-10

Glacier Peak’s Lucas Entler looks to pass while under pressure from Lake Stevens defensive players during a game in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

Glacier Peak’s Kevin Bonshe runs with the ball after making an interception during a game against Lake Stevens in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

Lake Stevens’ Jayshon Limar runs for a touchdown after catching a pass from Kolton Matson during a game against Glacier Peak in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

Glacier Peak’s Isaiah Owens (7) eyes Lake Stevens’ Treyten Pester (5) as he runs with the ball during a game in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

Lake Stevens’ Seth Price reaches for the goal line as Glacier Peak’s Isaiah Olson tries to push him out of bounds during a game in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. Price scored on the play. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

Lake Stevens’ Jayshon Limar (17) races through a large opening in the line during a game against Glacier Peak in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

Glacier Peak’s Zachary Albright attempts to pull in a touchdown pass between Lake Stevens’ Treyten Pester (5) and Seth Price (4) in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. The game ended 31-10, and the Vikings handed the Grizzlies their first loss of the season. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

Glacier Peak’s Zachary Albright attempts to pull in a touchdown pass between Lake Stevens’ Treyten Pester (5) and Seth Price (4) in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. The game ended 31-10, and the Vikings handed the Grizzlies their first loss of the season. (John Gardner / Pro Action Image)

LAKE STEVENS — Lake Stevens High School senior running back Jayshon Limar said the football team’s motto is, “It’s about us, not them.”

No truer words could have been spoken for No. 8 Lake Stevens (3-2 overall, 3-0 league) on Friday night against No. 9 Glacier Peak (4-1, 1-1). There was nothing special the Vikings needed to do except play their game: bulldoze players on the ground and stretch the defense in the air.

Led by Limar’s three rushing touchdowns, Lake Stevens downed the Grizzlies 31-10 and handed Glacier Peak its first loss of the season.

“Everyone came out and executed. … We came out with our game plan, and we did our thing,” Limar said. “The offensive line, they set it up perfectly. As soon as I see it, I just try to use all my speed and get through that hole as fast as possible. The safeties are coming down hard, and I know they’re aiming for my ankles. So my biggest thing is to just drop my shoulder pad and hopefully get there.”

The Vikings received the ball first and maintained possession for half of the first quarter. Facing fourth down and four yards on Glacier Peak’s 32-yard line on their first drive, Lake Stevens senior quarterback Kolton Matson kept it simple and found senior tight end Keagan Howard for a 10-yard reception to get to the 22. Limar’s carry on the next play brought Lake Stevens to within 10 yards where Matson then connected with sophomore wide receiver Seth Price for an eight-yard touchdown.

The Vikings stopped the Grizzlies on their first drive of the game when Price intercepted a Glacier Peak pass at the 4-yard line. Lake Stevens took advantage and marched down the field, resulting from receptions by Howard, senior wide receiver Ethan Boileau and Price, along with carries by Limar and his 10-yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-0 in the beginning minutes of the second quarter.

With less than a minute remaining before halftime, the Vikings, on their 36-yard line, made it 21-3 with a drive capped by a Limar two-yard rushing touchdown.

“We just didn’t execute tonight. We had opportunities down at the goal line, and we just didn’t get it done,” Glacier Peak fifth-year coach Shane Keck said. “When you play a good team, if you don’t play clean, that’s what happens. … We just got outperformed.”

Glacier Peak opened the third quarter with a strong offensive attack. After two carries by Owens to get to their own 36-yard line, an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty on Lake Stevens moved the Grizzlies into Vikings territory around the 45-yard line. Entler then connected with sophomore Zachary Albright on a 27-yard reception to get to Lake Stevens’ 17-yard line. Entler carried the ball to the 2-yard line, followed by a two-yard rush by Brooks for a touchdown, all to be called back for a holding penalty. With first and goal from the 12-yard line, Entler tucked it in and ran for the Grizzlies’ only touchdown of the night.

On the Vikings’ next set of plays, Matson found senior wide receiver Cannon Kennard on back-to-back receptions totaling for 47 yards, followed by Limar’s 23-yard rushing touchdown.

Glacier Peak junior defensive back Kevin Bonshe intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings’ defense halted all possible scoring opportunities.

“(I’m) really happy with the way we played (but) way too many penalties on our side,” said 20th-year Lake Stevens coach Tom Tri, who’s team had two touchdowns called back for offensive holding. “We were able to bring pressure with only bringing four or five guys, and so that allows us to cover. … And I give all credit to our defensive staff and our guys. They executed the blitzes. Our defensive backs covered really well.”