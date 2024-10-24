Boeing Machinists return to the picket line after rejecting contract

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Bill Studerus, a Boeing Machinist for 39 years, holds a Boeing strike sign, an American flag and a campaign flag for former President Donald Trump while picketing at the Boeing plant on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Michael Henneke / The Herald)

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Ryan Hollifield wears a “make Boeing great again” shirt as he walks inside to vote on a proposed contract on Wednesday in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Boeing workers walk into Angel of the Winds to vote on a contract proposal on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Boeing Machinists returned to the picket line Thursday, one day after rejecting a contract proposal from the company, extending the nearly six-week-old strike that has cost the company billions of dollars.

Machinists voted 64% to reject the latest offer, extending the strike and leaving assembly lines idle in Everett, Renton and elsewhere, as they have been since Sept. 13.

Boeing shares fell more than 2% in early trading Thursday before rebounding slightly later in the day. On Wednesday, Boeing reported a $6.2 billion loss for the three months ending in September.

Striking workers have gone without paychecks and company-provided benefits.

Workers like Tony Dennis and others said they’ve been planning for this day for 10 years or more.

“We’ve all been saving money for this,” Dennis said.

On Wednesday night, a Boeing spokesperson emailed a one-sentence statement.

“We don’t have a comment on the vote,” the statement read.

Jon Holden, president of Machinists District 751, and Brandon Bryant, president of union District W24, issued a joint statement after the vote.

“Ten years of holding workers back unfortunately cannot be undone quickly or easily,” they said, “but we will continue to negotiate in good faith until we have made gains that workers feel adequately make up for what the company took from them in the past.”

On Wednesday, many union workers said their pension was the biggest item “the company took from them.”

While workers voted inside, Dennis stood outside with a large sign of a Boeing 777 in flight. Like many other signs, it read “We get no pension, you will get no planes.”

A statement from Boeing on Tuesday reiterated its stance on the pension issue.

“There is no scenario where the company reactivates a defined-benefit pension for this or any other population,” the statement read. “They’re prohibitively expensive and that’s why virtually all private employers have transitioned away from them to defined-contribution plans.”

In 2014, the union narrowly voted to forego pensions after Boeing floated working on a new version of the 777 out of state.

It’s the first vote by members on a contract since overwhelmingly rejecting the company’s initial proposal and authorizing a strike on Sept. 12.

Under the new proposal, workers would have seen a 35% general wage increase spread over four years, with 12% of the boost in the first year.

In remarks shared with employees Wednesday, company CEO Kelly Ortberg said Boeing must stabilize its business and improve execution.

“It will take time to return Boeing to its former legacy but, with the right focus and culture, we can be an iconic company and aerospace leader once again,” Ortberg said.

On Thursday, more than a dozen union workers picketed in front of the gates at the Boeing plant near Everett, including Bill Studerus and Gary Wong, In one hand, Studerus held a familiar red and white “On strike against Boeing” sign. In the other, he held an American flag and a blue campaign flag for former President Donald Trump.

“It’s all important to me,” Studerus said.

Studerus, who will turn 61 in three days, has worked for Boeing since 1985. He loves the company, he said, but like others have noted, the company hasn’t been the same since the merger with McDonnell Douglas in August 1997.

“We’re holding out for better, Studerus said.

Wednesday’s vote came after Ortberg called for a “fundamental culture change” at the beleaguered aerospace giant.

“It will take time to return Boeing to its former legacy but, with the right focus and culture, we can be an iconic company and aerospace leader once again,” he said.

Boeing has instituted temporary furloughs for all U.S.-based Boeing executives, managers and employees. Earlier this month, the company announced it would cut its global workforce by 10% “over the coming months,” cease production of its 767 Freighter by 2027 and delay delivery of its 777X airplane until 2026. Both the 767 and 777X are built in Everett.

Studerus emphasized his love for Boeing.

“This company’s given me everything, the roof over my head, the food in my mouth, the shoes on my feet,” he said.

But he had another reason to return to the picket line Thursday.

“I’m out here standing with these young people to get this to be a career again,” Studerus said.

“To make Boeing great again,” Wong said.

Michael Henneke: 425-339-3431; michael.henneke@heraldnet.com; X: @ihenpecked.