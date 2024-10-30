Lake Stevens moves up to No. 6 in state volleyball rankings

Glacier Peak’s Ava Nowak hits the ball over the net during the game against Jackson on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Archbishop Murphy senior libero Audrey Russell gets to the ball in a Wesco 3A/2A South matchup against Edmonds-Woodway in Everett, Wash., on Oct. 9, 2024. The unranked Wildcats won 3-1 and handed the No. 10 Warriors their first loss of the season. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Archbishop Murphy sophomore setter/pin hitter Teuila Halalilo hits the ball in a Wesco 3A/2A South matchup against Edmonds-Woodway in Everett, Wash., on Oct. 9, 2024. The unranked Wildcats won 3-1 and handed the No. 10 Warriors their first loss of the season. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Lake Stevens volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point in their season opener against Curtis High School in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Sept. 11, 2024. Curtis won all three sets: 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Lake Stevens volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point in their season opener against Curtis High School in Lake Stevens, Wash., on Sept. 11, 2024. Curtis won all three sets: 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Below are the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association’s rankings for Week 7.

Most recently, Archbishop Murphy claimed the Wesco 3A/2A South title on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Edmonds-Woodway. The Wildcats were the only team to beat the Warriors twice this year; the first matchup ended 3-1 and the second 3-0.

4A

1. Curtis

2. Camas

3. Wenatchee

4. Kennedy Catholic

5. Emerald Ridge

6. Lake Stevens

7. Gonzaga Prep

8. Glacier Peak

9. Olympia and Puyallup (tie)

Others: Issaquah, Juanita, Eastlake, Lake Washington, Skyline, Arlington, Kamiakin, Woodinville, Hazen, Davis, Mount Rainier

3A

1. North Thurston

2. Seattle Prep

3. Ridgeline

4. West Seattle

5. Mount Spokane

6. White River

7. Prairie

8. Bishop Blanchet

9. Kelso and Liberty (Renton) (tie)

Others: Enumclaw, Stanwood, Snohomish, Timberline

2A

1. Ellensburg

2. Burlington-Edison

3. Columbia River

4. Lynden

5. Sehome

6. Archbishop Murphy

7. Ridgefield

8. Bainbridge

9. Tumwater

10. Selah

Others: West Valley (Spokane), Chief Sealth, Washington, Nathan Hale

1A

1. Chelan

2. Cedar Park Christian

3. La Center

4. Cashmere

5. Cascade Christian

6. Bellevue Christian

7. University Prep

8. Montesano

9. Bear Creek, King’s and Stevenson (tie)

Others: Meridian, Omak, Lakeside (Nine Miles Falls), Connell

2B

1. Adna

2. Manson

3. Freeman

4. Rainier

5. Northwest Christian (Colbert)

6. Mossyrock

7. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague and Coupeville (tie)

9. Davenport

10. Tonasket

Others: Okanogan, Warden, Goldendale, Kittitas

1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Wilbur-Creston-Keller

3. Fellowship Christian

4. Walla Walla Valley Academy

5. Garfield-Palouse

6. Mary Walker

7. Darrington

8. Ocosta

9. Pomeroy and Taholah (tie)

Others: Entiat, Neah Bay, Valley Christian, Northport, Waterville-Mansfield