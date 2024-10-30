Lake Stevens moves up to No. 6 in state volleyball rankings
Published 11:40 am Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Below are the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association’s rankings for Week 7.
Most recently, Archbishop Murphy claimed the Wesco 3A/2A South title on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Edmonds-Woodway. The Wildcats were the only team to beat the Warriors twice this year; the first matchup ended 3-1 and the second 3-0.
4A
1. Curtis
2. Camas
3. Wenatchee
4. Kennedy Catholic
5. Emerald Ridge
6. Lake Stevens
7. Gonzaga Prep
8. Glacier Peak
9. Olympia and Puyallup (tie)
Others: Issaquah, Juanita, Eastlake, Lake Washington, Skyline, Arlington, Kamiakin, Woodinville, Hazen, Davis, Mount Rainier
3A
1. North Thurston
2. Seattle Prep
3. Ridgeline
4. West Seattle
5. Mount Spokane
6. White River
7. Prairie
8. Bishop Blanchet
9. Kelso and Liberty (Renton) (tie)
Others: Enumclaw, Stanwood, Snohomish, Timberline
2A
1. Ellensburg
2. Burlington-Edison
3. Columbia River
4. Lynden
5. Sehome
6. Archbishop Murphy
7. Ridgefield
8. Bainbridge
9. Tumwater
10. Selah
Others: West Valley (Spokane), Chief Sealth, Washington, Nathan Hale
1A
1. Chelan
2. Cedar Park Christian
3. La Center
4. Cashmere
5. Cascade Christian
6. Bellevue Christian
7. University Prep
8. Montesano
9. Bear Creek, King’s and Stevenson (tie)
Others: Meridian, Omak, Lakeside (Nine Miles Falls), Connell
2B
1. Adna
2. Manson
3. Freeman
4. Rainier
5. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
6. Mossyrock
7. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague and Coupeville (tie)
9. Davenport
10. Tonasket
Others: Okanogan, Warden, Goldendale, Kittitas
1B
1. Oakesdale
2. Wilbur-Creston-Keller
3. Fellowship Christian
4. Walla Walla Valley Academy
5. Garfield-Palouse
6. Mary Walker
7. Darrington
8. Ocosta
9. Pomeroy and Taholah (tie)
Others: Entiat, Neah Bay, Valley Christian, Northport, Waterville-Mansfield