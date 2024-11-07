12 great things to do in Seattle when it rains

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The distinctive architecture of the Seattle Public Library Central Library is worth a visit no matter the weather.

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View to Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains from the Sky View Observatory, on the 73rd floor of the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle.

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A rainy day is no match for a city like Seattle, which offers an abundance of wet-weather activities, including a visit to the famed Space Needle.

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A rainy day is no match for a city like Seattle, which offers an abundance of wet-weather activities, including a visit to the famed Space Needle. AdobeStock

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An iconic city synonymous with rainy weather, Seattle brilliantly showcases that drizzle can’t dampen its spirit.

From exploring Seattle’s world-class museums like MoPop to engaging in creative workshops, indulging in retail therapy at the city’s shopping destinations or savouring the rich flavours of the local culinary scene, there’s no shortage of enriching experiences and things to do in Seattle when it rains.

Rainy days in Seattle are also a great time to visit some of the city’s indoor landmarks, including its grand libraries and bucket-list sights – and visiting the Space Needle offers spectacular city views, rain or shine.

Here, Asya Wilson, writing for GetYourGuide, shares 12 of the top indoor activities to partake in on a rainy Seattle day.

1. Ascend the Space Needle: One of the best indoor activities in Seattle when it’s raining is admiring the Seattle skyline from the iconic Space Needle. Its observation deck offers breathtaking city views, making it one of the best rainy-day activities.

Highlights: The Space Needle’s unique rotating glass floor provides a once-in-a-lifetime view of the city from above. The combination of incredible vistas and innovative design makes it a memorable experience.

The Space Needle’s unique rotating glass floor provides a once-in-a-lifetime view of the city from above. The combination of incredible vistas and innovative design makes it a memorable experience. Visit: 400 Broad St, Seattle. Open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.

2. Explore the World of MoPop: Dive into pop culture at the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop). Its interactive exhibits are ideal for music, sci-fi, and pop culture enthusiasts.

Highlights: The museum’s immersive exhibits, like the sound lab and the sci-fi collection, create a hands-on experience that’s both educational and entertaining. MoPop is a must-visit for pop culture fans.

The museum’s immersive exhibits, like the sound lab and the sci-fi collection, create a hands-on experience that’s both educational and entertaining. MoPop is a must-visit for pop culture fans. Visit: 325 5th Ave N, Seattle. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Wednesdays.

3. Discover the National Nordic Museum: Explore Nordic heritage at the National Nordic Museum. It’s a cultural gem of Seattle, showcasing 12,000 years of history and culture of Nordic countries.

Highlights: Don’t miss the Dream of America exhibition and the Nordic landscapes on display. After gaining insights into the Nordic way of life and its impact on the Pacific Northwest, try Nordic cuisine at the museum’s in-house restaurant, Freya.

Don’t miss the Dream of America exhibition and the Nordic landscapes on display. After gaining insights into the Nordic way of life and its impact on the Pacific Northwest, try Nordic cuisine at the museum’s in-house restaurant, Freya. Visit: 2655 NW Market St, Seattle. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays and some public holidays.

4. Take in a game: Winter is hockey season and in the Pacific Northwest, that means the Seattle Kraken. Take in a home game at Climate Pledge Arena and cheer on the boys in blue.

5. Visit the Sky View Observatory: The Sky View Observatory at Columbia Center offers sweeping 360-degree views of the city and beyond.

Highlights: The observatory’s interactive exhibits and the café at the top provide a comprehensive experience of Seattle’s landscape and culture, making it more than just a viewing deck.

The observatory’s interactive exhibits and the café at the top provide a comprehensive experience of Seattle’s landscape and culture, making it more than just a viewing deck. Visit: 700 4th Ave, Seattle. Typically open from noon to 7 or 8 p.m. daily, but check the Sky View Observatory website for the most up-to-date info.

6. Admire the underwater world at the Seattle Aquarium: Explore colourful marine life and come eye-to-eye with a variety of fish at the Seattle Aquarium. It’s a great way to spend a rainy day, especially with family.

Highlights: The playful otters and the mysterious octopus exhibits are entertaining and educational, making the aquarium a perfect destination for all ages.

The playful otters and the mysterious octopus exhibits are entertaining and educational, making the aquarium a perfect destination for all ages. Visit: 1483 Alaskan Way Pier 59, Seattle. Open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

7. Embark on a Pacific Northwest road trip: Take a road trip from Seattle to explore nearby attractions and nature destinations. Rainy weather adds a mystical touch to the Pacific Northwest scenery.

Highlights: The drive to Snoqualmie Falls or the Olympic National Park is not just about the destination but also the journey. Discover plenty of scenic views and charming towns along the way.

8. Relax in Seattle’s coffee shops: Seattle’s coffee culture is legendary. Spend a rainy day café-hopping and enjoying the city’s best brews. Indulge in the original Starbucks at Seattle’s Pike Place Market.

Highlights: Many cafes feature cozy reading nooks and comfortable seating areas that are great to slow down and relax. A rainy day in Seattle creates the perfect ambiance for enjoying a book or people-watching.

9. Take in art at the Seattle Art Museum: The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) is a sanctuary for art lovers. Featuring a diverse collection from ancient artifacts to contemporary art, the museum is an ideal spot for contemplation and inspiration, especially on a rainy Seattle day.

Highlights: The Native American art collection is nothing less than awe-inspiring. A deep dive into the region’s indigenous cultures and artistic expressions is an essential Seattle experience.

The Native American art collection is nothing less than awe-inspiring. A deep dive into the region’s indigenous cultures and artistic expressions is an essential Seattle experience. Visit: 1300 1st Ave, Seattle. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays, Tuesdays and some public holidays.

10. Watch a show at the Paramount Theatre: Catch a Broadway show or a concert at the historic Paramount Theatre, a perfect way to pass the time on a rainy day while enjoying the arts.

Highlights: The theatre’s stunning architecture and rich history, combined with top-notch performances, provide a cultural experience that’s both visually and intellectually stimulating.

The theatre’s stunning architecture and rich history, combined with top-notch performances, provide a cultural experience that’s both visually and intellectually stimulating. Visit: 911 Pine St, Seattle.

11. Read at the Seattle Central Library: The Seattle Central Library is an architectural marvel and more than just a library. It’s a quiet retreat, perfect for reading and exploration. A rainy day in Seattle is an ideal time to escape into the world of a new book.

Highlights: The library’s unique design and vast collection, including rare books and resources, make it a haven for book lovers and architecture enthusiasts alike.

The library’s unique design and vast collection, including rare books and resources, make it a haven for book lovers and architecture enthusiasts alike. Visit: 1000 4th Ave, Seattle. Open Friday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

12. Explore the Underground of Seattle: Discover the city’s history and avoid the rain by exploring Seattle’s underground. Experience walking through the hidden subterranean passages while enjoying shelter from the rain.

Highlights: Learn about Seattle’s fascinating history and how these underground pathways came to be. A guided tour is a great way to get a comprehensive look at these pathways (and to avoid getting lost).

This story was produced by GetYourGuide and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

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