Lake Stevens football routs Tahoma, 56-24

Lake Stevens’ Max Cook runs down the open field during a punt return to end zone for a touchdown during the 4A district game against Tahoma on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Jayshon Limar grimaces while being tackled by Tahoma’s Ben Altick during the 4A district game on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Jayshon Limar waits for the ball to be snapped during the 4A district game against Tahoma on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Jayshon Limar puts his arms in the air in celebration after scoring a touchdown during the 4A district game against Tahoma on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Max Cook runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the 4A district game against Tahoma on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Kolton Matson prepares to snap the ball during the 4A district game against Tahoma on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Jayshon Limar escapes a tackle while running the ball during the 4A district game against Tahoma on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Blake Moser lays out for the ball during the 4A district game against Tahoma on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens players take a moment to kneel before the start of the 4A district game against Tahoma on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Keagan Howard leads his team out of the locker room and onto the field before the start of the 4A district game against Tahoma on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Blake Moser dodges multiple tackles while running the ball down the field during the 4A district game against Tahoma on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

LAKE STEVENS — The ninth-ranked Lake Stevens High School football team entered Friday night with gridiron malice.

The Vikings (7-3 overall) had just come off a Wesco 4A loss to Arlington last week, which resulted in a three-way share of the league title, and it also disrupted their clean sweep of regular-season opponents en route to a possible three-peat state title.

But there wasn’t any suggestion that Lake Stevens lost its mojo after it produced a 56-24 victory over Tahoma in a district winner-to-state, loser-out Round of 32 game.

Vikings senior quarterback Kolton Matson threw three touchdowns and rushed for one. Sophomore back-up quarterback Blake Moser tallied a reception and a rushing touchdown, freshman wide receiver Max Cook had one reception and a special teams touchdown, and senior running back Jayshon Limar and sophomore running back Jay Ferrell each drove in rushing scores.

“Our guys executed really well,” said Lake Stevens coach Tom Tri, whose team performed despite having four key players out due to injury. “We didn’t feel like we ran the ball really well against Arlington last week, and so all week we challenged our o-line, challenged our running backs. And if we’re going to go make a deep run in state playoffs, we have to be able to run the ball. And so there was a big emphasis this week on our run game and being able to execute between the tackles.

“I was most happy (Matson) let the game come to him,” he continued. “He focused on not having to make play after play. … I think last week he felt like he had to make every play, and I think he did a much better job at just controlling the game and letting our offense move the chains for us.”

The Vikings scored on their first drive less than three minutes into the start of the first quarter. In six plays involving four carries and two passes, Limar’s 14-yard reception tacked on a quick seven points. And after Tahoma went three-and-out on their first series, the Vikings needed only five plays for Matson to connect with Moser on a seven-yard score. Junior wide receiver Dylan Phinney made it 15-0 with a successful two-point conversion.

After the Bears punted on their next drive, Moser tallied another touchdown on a six-play series in the first minute of the second quarter.

Tahoma senior running back Brendan Martin ran in a six-yard carry to put the Bears on the scoreboard, which stemmed from recovering Lake Stevens’ muffed punt return. The Vikings, however, extended their lead 29-7 nearly two minutes later when Matson found Cook on a one-yard reception.

Two minutes into the start of the third quarter, Matson tacked on another score with a three-yard carry. Tahoma responded five minutes later when Martin ran in a one-yard drive for his second touchdown. But on the kickoff, Cook, who initially caught and then dropped the ball, regained control and eventually ran back an 80-yard return for a special teams score and a 42-14 lead.

Limar scored Lake Stevens’ seventh touchdown in the final two minutes before the end of the third quarter, which was a part of another five-play drive. Martin gave the Bears’ fan section some excitement when he scored on a 34-yard reception and his third score for Tahoma. But Ferrell tallied the Vikings’ final score on a 27-yard carry.

“Last week, I think we just got into our heads a lot, and this week we kind of just came out and be yourself,” Matson said. “We had our senior speeches, and it just meant a lot to these guys to come out and not let it be our last playoff game for some of these seniors because, as myself, I didn’t want this to be my last game.”

Seedings for the Class 4A state tournament will be released next week with the round of 16 taking place Nov. 15-16.

“Win, to not lose, to love each other and just make it deep and just build connections and memories with each other,” said Matson of his outlook for his final state appearance as a Viking. “This is my senior year, so I’m just trying to build as many memories as I can. But the main goal is to go back to Husky Stadium and be able to get a three-peat.”