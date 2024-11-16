Arlington routs Graham-Kapowsin

Arlington senior quarterback Leyton Martin tosses the football to senior offensive lineman Alex Cunningham for a two-point conversion during a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament against Graham-Kapowsin in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Eagles won, 42-6. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Arlington senior offensive lineman Alex Cunningham celebrates a two-point conversion with senior wide receiver Jake Willis during a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament against Graham-Kapowsin in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Eagles won, 42-6. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Arlington senior wide receiver Jake Willis catches a pass for a touchdown during a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament against Graham-Kapowsin in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Eagles won, 42-6. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Arlington senior wide receiver Jake Willis catches a pass for a touchdown during a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament against Graham-Kapowsin in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Eagles won, 42-6. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Arlington senior wide receiver Jake Willis gets tackled during a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament against Graham-Kapowsin in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Eagles won, 42-6. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Arlington senior wide receiver Jake Willis catches a pass during a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament against Graham-Kapowsin in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Eagles won, 42-6. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Arlington junior wide receiver Eli Rae runs into the end zone during a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament against Graham-Kapowsin in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Eagles won, 42-6. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Arlington junior running back Dirci Ngondo gets tackled during a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament against Graham-Kapowsin in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Eagles won, 42-6. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Arlington coach Greg Dailer talks to his team after they beat Graham-Kapowsin 42-6 in a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Arlington junior wide receiver Eli Rae (right) celebrates his touchdown with senior wide receiver Chase Deberry during a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament against Graham-Kapowsin in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Eagles won, 42-6. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Arlington senior running back Caleb Reed gets tackled during a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament against Graham-Kapowsin in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Eagles won, 42-6. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Arlington senior running back Caleb Reed gets tackled during a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament against Graham-Kapowsin in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Eagles won, 42-6. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Arlington senior running back Caleb Reed runs with the football during a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament against Graham-Kapowsin in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Eagles won, 42-6. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Arlington senior running back Caleb Reed runs with the football during a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament against Graham-Kapowsin in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Eagles won, 42-6. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Arlington senior running back Caleb Reed runs with the football during a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament against Graham-Kapowsin in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Eagles won, 42-6. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

ARLINGTON — Last week’s motto for the Arlington High School football team as they concluded their district winner-to-state, loser-out win against North Creek was “one down, four to go.”

That changed to “two down, three to go” for the eighth-seeded Eagles on Saturday in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament after they routed ninth-seeded Graham-Kapowsin, 42-6, a team that finished runner-up to Lake Stevens in the 2023 Class 4A state championship game and was 4A state champion in 2021.

Arlington (10-1 overall) not only has claimed wins this season against both of last year’s state-title teams, but it’s also extended its win streak to four and punched a ticket to the quarterfinals next Saturday in a battle against first-seeded Camas. It’ll be the Eagles’ second-consecutive quarterfinal appearance, since they also advanced last year as a 3A program.

Arlington running back Caleb Reed had 20 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns, and senior wide receiver Jake Willis tallied five receptions for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Eli Rae added a 20-yard reception score, and senior quarterback Leyton Martin connected with senior offensive lineman Alex Cunningham on a two-point conversion.

“We knew we could beat them. … It was just a matter of getting our job done and executing at a high level,” Willis said. “The scoreboard shows that when we execute, there’s not much that can stop us.

“I’m happy with my blocking,” he continued. “I had a couple that got Caleb into the end zone. Touchdowns will come and go, but as long as we get the team win, I’m happy with anything. … I was most proud of our special teams. Having the big opening kickoff return, the big punt return and the two forced fumbles on kickoff, that’s huge for us. We preached special teams so much during the week that it just feels so good to come out and actually execute.”

The Eagles opened the scoring four minutes into the contest. Senior Kaid Hunter took the kickoff and returned it near midfield before Reed drove the ball into G-K territory and ran in a three-yard score. Arlington missed the extra point.

G-K punted on its first drive, and Hunter tallied another special teams return to G-K’s 21-yard line. Martin then passed to Willis for a 21-yard reception touchdown four minutes after the first score, which was followed by a successful two-point conversion pass to Cunningham for a 14-0 lead.

G-K punted on its next drive, and the Eagles drove down the field to set up Reed for a 21-yard carry into the end zone that was called back for an offensive penalty. However, that didn’t affect the attack, since Martin found Rae a few plays later near halfway into the second quarter for a 20-yard reception and a 21-0 lead.

G-K got on the scoreboard in the final seconds of the half when freshman quarterback Aloalii Faafolau threw to junior wide receiver Mazaia Roberson on a 9-yard reception and their team’s only and final score. Arlington blocked the extra point attempt.

“I did not (expect the result) at all,” Hunter said. “But you can never underestimate us. You can never count us out. … (Preparation for the quarterfinals game) starts on Monday. … We’re going to come out there and give it our best, just like we do every game.”

G-K received the ball to begin the third quarter but fumbled on the kickoff, leading to the Eagles’ recovery at the 26-yard line. On the second play of the drive and less than two minutes into the second half, Reed drove in an 11-yard carry for Arlington’s fourth score.

Martin later connected with Willis for the team’s fifth score from five yards out near the end of the third quarter to lead 35-6.

The Eagles still weren’t done in the fourth quarter. Sophomore defensive back Reidar Gudgeon was in the right place at the right time when he caught a pass that slipped through a G-K wide receiver’s hands. No score followed, but Arlington again intercepted G-K when Hunter disrupted the play and returned it into G-K territory. Reed hammered in the last nail of G-K’s coffin on a 31-yard carry for the game’s final score.

Arlington recovered another G-K fumble on the following kickoff at the 11-yard line before taking a few kneel-downs.

Arlington will travel to Camas on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game at Doc Harris Stadium.

“We’re not playing Camas, we’re playing against our best self,” Willis said. “We’re playing the best that we can play, and the score will figure itself out from there.”

Arlington head coach Greg Dailer declined to speak with The Herald after the game.