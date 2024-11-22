3 area teams hit the road for state football quarterfinals

Lake Stevens’ Jayshon Limar runs the ball during the 4A state playoff game against Mead on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Archbishop Murphy senior running back Jevin Madison runs with the football during the Archbishop Murphy-Lakewood football game at Lakewood High School on Sept. 6, 2024. The Wildcats won 48-24. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Arlington junior wide receiver Eli Rae (right) celebrates his touchdown with senior wide receiver Chase Deberry during a first-round game of the Class 4A state tournament against Graham-Kapowsin in Arlington, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. The Eagles won, 42-6. (Taras McCurdie / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Kolton Matson runs onto the field with his teammates before the start of the 4A state playoff game against Mead on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Kolton Matson runs onto the field with his teammates before the start of the 4A state playoff game against Mead on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 in Lake Stevens, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

It’s football state quarterfinal time, and three area schools head into Saturday with state championship dreams.

Arlington, which moved up to Class 4A after falling to eventual state champion Bellevue in the 3A playoffs last season, dominated Graham-Kapowsin, 42-6 a Nov. 16. Round of 16 game.

Class 2A Archbishop Murphy, which has three championship trophies in its case, also dominated during its first state playoff game since 2019.

If Lake Stevens wins its next two games, the Vikings and their fans likely won’t need to ask Siri for directions to Husky Stadium for the championship game. They’ve been there — a lot. Lake Stevens used a 17-point, fourth-quarter flurry to beat Mead for a chance to three-peat as Class 4A champs.

It won’t be easy.

All three teams hit the road for away games against strong opponents. See below for game information along with picks by our trio of KRKO Radio’s Tom Lafferty, Prep Sports Weekly Co-host Steve Willits, and Aaron Coe, Daily Herald Sports Editor.

CLASS 4A

No. 8 Arlington (10-1) at No. 1 Camas (11-0)

1 p.m. Saturday at Doc Harris Stadium (Camas)

About the Eagles: Arlington, a Wesco 4A co-champion, runs a spread offense. While the passing game with quarterback Leyton Martin is always a threat, the Eagles defense and running game have both become formidable this season. Arlington knocked off Lake Stevens on Nov. 1 to claim a share of the league title and added to its impressive resume by crushing last year’s state runner-up last week. The lone blemish for Arlington came against Glacier Peak, 10-7, in an Oct. 18 downpour. It marked the only time the Eagles scored less than 28 points this season. Arlington running back Caleb Reed has been dominant in two playoff games this season, rushing for 475 yards and seven touchdowns in two playoff games. He’s averaged nine yards per carry this season on his way to 1,316 yards and 27 TDs.

Arlington coach Greg Dailer, sometimes referred to as “Air Dailer,” said the Eagles have leaned on the ground attack of Reed and the offensive line for a couple of reasons.

“The darned inclement weather,” said Dailer, with a chuckle. “Caleb Reed is running very well, and the kids have really embraced it.”

About Camas: The Papermakers have been ranked No. 1 in every Associated Press poll this season, and the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association playoff committee agreed, granting Camas the No. 1 playoff seed. The Papermakers have blown out nine of their 11 opponents, with only Class 3A quarterfinalist Roosevelt and Class 4A quarterfinalist Skyview keeping the margin of defeat to 10 points or less. According to Dailer, Camas uses a strong run-pass-option game on offense, and has three very good defensive ends who rotate throughout the game. Senior quarterback Jake Davidson (2,963 yards, 43 TDs, five interceptions) leads the offense. His favorite target is 6-foot-2 receiver Chase McGee (56 receptions, 1,123 yards, 17 TDs), who won the Class 4A pole vault competition at the state track and field meet in the spring.

“We’re going to have to execute really well to beat them,” Dailer said. “They’re a very good football team.”

The picks: Lafferty (144-45 prep picks record season) is going with Arlington. Willits (152-38), who was a perfect 6-0 last week with his picks to move into first place, is rolling with the Papermakers. I (150-39) think the Eagles have been underrated all year, and they proved me wrong last week. Arlington, 36-35 in overtime.

No. 6 Lake Stevens (8-3) at No. 3 Chiawana (10-1)

1 p.m. Saturday at Edgar Brown Stadium (Pasco)

About the Vikings: Lake runs a spread offense but often leans on its running game, led by senior Jayshon Limar (155 carries, 1,321 yards, 27 TDs), who is also a threat in the passing game (19 catches, 367 yards). Quarterback Kolton Matson (3,066 yards, 32 TDs), spreads the ball to a strong group of receivers, led by tight end Keagan Howard, who has 44 catches for 659 yards and eight scores. Howard is a beast on defense as well. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker leads the Vikings with 109 tackles, including 28 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. It’s been a challenging week for the Vikings, who have been without power due to Monday’s storm. Lake Stevens is banged up on defense and had to move some players around and place new starters on defense in a thrilling, 52-49 win over Mead in the Round of 16.

“(The comeback win) was a pretty cool deal, but ultimately we’re trying to get to the state championship and go win another one, and that was one more obstacle along the way,” Lake Stevens coach Tom Tri said. “… We have to remind them that it was a great win, and those are really special moments. But, at the same time, we’ve got another huge game against Chiawana, who is equally as physical and equally as talented as Mead. We’re going to go play them on their turf, and they’ve got a bunch of seniors who are hungry and fighting hard. We’re going to have to match that intensity.”

Tri hopes the Vikings hang on to the ball and force a Riverhawks turnover or two. Lake Stevens is 6-0 when it wins the turnover battle. While Matson will run the show, the Vikings are 6-1 when they rush for 150 or more yards.

About Chiawana: The Riverhawks lost their opener, 42-8 to Rocky Mountain H.S. (Meridian, Idaho). Since then they’ve won 10 in a row by a combined score of 499-54. The Riverhawks run a spread offense out of the shotgun and pistol formations, but Tri said they run the ball 68 percent of the time. Senior running back Braxton Feldmann, the Mid-Columbia Conference Offensive Player of the Year, has rushed for over 1,500 yards this season.

“They’re a really good football team, really well coached, really physical — big, fast, athletic-type kids,” Tri said. “They take care of the football really well. … At heart, they want to pound the football at you.”

The picks: Lafferty is again going with the local team (Lake Stevens) while Willits likes the home team (Chiawana). This feels like a coin flip to me, but given some missing pieces on Lake’s defense and the long trip to Pasco, I’ve got Chiawana, 35-28.

CLASS 2A

No. 5 Archbishop Murphy (9-1) at No. 4 Lynden (10-1)

2 p.m. Saturday at Ferndale H.S.

About the Wildcats: Four of the eight remaining state quarterfinal teams hail from the Northwest Conference. Two of them will play in this game. No. 2 Anacortes — lost at Archbishop Murphy, 35-28, and beat Lynden, 35-21, in Anacortes. Archbishop Murphy’s lone loss of the season came on a sloppy, rain-soaked field at Lynden in a 7-3 slugfest. No. 9 Sehome, which will play No. 1 Tumwater, lost at Archbishop Murphy 56-14 on Halloween and also fell at Lynden, 31-30 on Oct. 4.

The Wildcats averaged 48 points in their other nine games. Senior running back Jevin Madison leads the ground attack with 1,480 yards and 14 TDs while junior running back Marcus Gaffney has compiled 885 yards and 10 scores. Andrew Lucas, Henry Gabalis and Jack Sievers have combined for an additional 730 yards and 17 TDs.

“The team that makes the least mistakes, limits turnovers and minimizes explosive plays usually comes up on top in these games,” Archbishop Murphy coach Joe Cronin said. “We are going to have to play our best Saturday.”

About Lynden: The Lions allowed 30 or more points during a midseason stretch against Anacortes, Sehome and Squalicum, but it’s been all single digits for opponents in the past six games. Lynden’s average score in league games is 31-19, compared to 42-15 for Archbishop Murphy.

“They have a really good quarterback (Brant Heppner, 6-foot-6, 220 pounds) — can run and throw,” Cronin said. “He’s a playmaker and one of the best QB’s in the state. They have a big offensive line with a few good skill receivers. Their tight end-wide receiver is a stud — he’s big and can catch anything. He’s the go-to guy for them. They are solid on defense – fundamentally sound, get off blocks and tackle well.”

The picks: Lafferty is calling for a sweep by local teams. Willits says the opposite — the host teams will win all three. While rain may be a factor again Saturday, this game will be played on the new artificial turf at Ferndale H.S. rather than in the sludge at Lynden. I say the Wildcats tame the Lions, 27-21.

Herald writer Qasim Ali contributed to this report.