Snohomish County residents can now access FEMA disaster assistance

EVERETT — Snohomish County residents can now seek financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as they continue to recover from the disruption caused by December’s historic flooding.

The flood lasted two weeks, causing an estimated $182 million in damages across the state, Gov. Bob Ferguson said in February.

In Snohomish County, representatives from FEMA and the state will be at a disaster assistance center that will rotate between locations in Snohomish, Sultan and Arlington starting Wednesday, to provide in-person help with applying for recovery funds, a press release said.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will also be there offering assistance with low-interest loans for costs finacial assistance won’t cover.

The deadline to apply for FEMA relief is June 10.

“This is why we have worked so hard as a community and as a region to document damage and make our case for federal assistance,” said Lucia Schmit, director of the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management, in the release. “These funds can make a difference for many who live here.”

The maximum award FEMA is offering for housing assistance is $44,800, Schmit said in an interview Friday.

To qualify for the maximum is a “hard bar to hit, but I think there are lots of smaller payments that they will push out as well,” she said.

Expanded federal assistance became available after President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration covering the county and other areas of Washington affected by the flooding on April 7. Ferguson sent a letter to the President requesting assistance on Jan. 21.

FEMA assistance is not income dependent and may be available to individuals whose homes were not as severely damaged as state programs require, the release said.

“What we saw in the county is a lot of people weren’t eligible for state assistance,” Schmit said Friday. “It will likely be eligible for FEMA, and so we really want to encourage people, even if they were disappointed by the state’s assistance, to give it another shot.”

The state opened up $2.5 million in financial assistance, but most Snohomish County residents aren’t eligible.

Financial assistance can be used for temporary housing, home repairs and other serious needs caused by the flood that are not covered by insurance.

When visiting the disaster assistance center, documentation may be needed to confirm eligibility. Proof of identity, proof of residency or occupancy of damaged home, proof of disaster-caused damage to the primary residence, income information and insurance information, if applicable, may be needed.

“At a minimum, if they could bring photos of the damage,” Schmit said. “If they have a photo of, like, the high water mark inside their home, that would be really helpful, or any evidence that they have of damage.”

Click here for a full list of acceptable documentation.

People can immediately seek FEMA assistance at disasterassistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362 or using the FEMA app.

The disaster assistance center’s full schedule:

The Snohomish Library, 311 Maple Ave.

9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays, April 29, May 20 and June 3.

10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, May 1, May 22 and June 5.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, May 2, May 23 and June 6.

Volunteers of America in Sultan, 617 1st St.

9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays, May 6 and May 27.

9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays, May 8 and May 29.

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays, May 9 and May 30.

Stilly Valley Center in Arlington, 18308 Smokey Point Blvd.

9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 13.

9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, May 15.

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 16.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay