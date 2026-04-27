One person rescued from fire at Everett assisted living facility

Everett Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Monday at 811 Madison St. in Everett. (Everett Fire Department)

Swipe or click to see more

Everett Fire Department responded to an apartment fire the morning of Monday, April 27, 2026, at 811 Madison Street in Everett, Washington. (Everett Fire Department)

Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — One person was rescued from an apartment fire at an assisted living facility in Everett on Monday morning.

Firefighters with Everett Fire responded after 8:30 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Sunrise Services Supported Living apartments in the 800 block of Madison Street, according to a social media post from the department.

After arriving on scene, first responders found a working fire with smoke coming from a second-floor unit, the department said. One person was rescued from the apartment before firefighters quickly put out the fire.

EMS personnel evaluated three people at the scene, according to the social media post. No one was considered seriously hurt.

Firefighters contained the fire to a laundry area, limiting the damage to just one unit, according to the department.

An investigator with the Everett Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was accidental and likely related to lint buildup near the motor of the dryer. The department said fire damage was minimal, along with some smoke and water damage.

Residents impacted by the fire were being assisted by staff from the Sunrise Services.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com