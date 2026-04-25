Everett honors creatives with Wendt, Mayor’s Arts awards

Carrie Radcliff / The Herald

Artists and community leaders in Everett were honored Thursday through the 32nd annual Wendt and Mayor’s Arts Awards at the Everett Performing Arts Center, including Herald photographer Olivia Vanni (pictured above). Judy Tuohy, a city council member and outgoing executive director of the Schack Art Center for over three decades, received the Richard and Nancy Wendt Award of Excellence, an award presented to a person that has demonstrated support to the arts through their lifetime. Four people won Mayor’s Arts Awards, presented to people or organizations that have made the city a better place through their creative vision. They included Vanni, Eric Jimenez, the founder of a nonprofit, Events That Benefit, which celebrates Latino heritage; Tamara Coffman, a longtime Everett Public Schools art educator and The Dance School, an Everett dance education program.