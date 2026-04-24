Everett approves contract to start Broadway bridge design

EVERETT — The Everett City Council approved a contract with a consulting company Wednesday to design a pedestrian bridge over Broadway in north Everett.

The $3.1 million contract with consultant group Kimley-Horn will pay for the design of the bridge, a bridge that city officials have long desired to provide a safe crossing across a six-lane road between Everett Community College’s main campus and its Learning Resource Center, which includes the college’s library. The bridge will also connct Everett Community College to the Washington State University Everett campus.

It will likely be located just north of 10th Street on Broadway.

The design of the pedestrian bridge is expected to be complete by the end of 2028, the contract reads. By then, the city will have final design plans as well as a cost estimate needed to build the bridge. Construction could be completed by the end of 2030, city public works spokesperson Kathleen Baxter wrote in an email Thursday.

The money for the design comes from a $12.9 million state grant paid for by a $17 billion transportation package the Washington Legislature approved in 2022. Some of that $12.9 million will also go toward construction of the project, but the city will have to find additional funding to cover the full cost of the bridge’s construction, Baxter wrote.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.