Finding furever homes: The NOAH Center’s year-end fundraiser inspires community support

The NOAH Center’s unique approach focuses on transferring animals from overcrowded shelters, not only within Washington state but also from across the country, especially during crises. Photo courtesy of the NOAH Center.

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“We’re offering learning opportunities to the community, such as shadowing a vet tech for a day, joining an animal transfer mission, or even cuddling puppies. These help people enjoy themselves and connect directly with our mission,” says Jennifer Holocker, marketing and development director for The NOAH Center in Stanwood. Photo courtesy of the NOAH Center.

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“We’re open daily with no appointment necessary,” says Jennifer Holocker, marketing and development director for The NOAH Center in Stanwood. “Families can meet animals and even bring their own pets for introductions to create a seamless transition.” Photo courtesy of the NOAH Center.

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Dedicated to ending the euthanasia of healthy and adoptable pets, The NOAH Center in Stanwood combines innovative programs with a family-friendly adoption approach that has helped over 56,000 animals find loving homes since 2003. Photo courtesy of the NOAH Center.

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Dedicated to ending the euthanasia of healthy and adoptable pets, The NOAH Center in Stanwood combines innovative programs with a family-friendly adoption approach that has helped over 56,000 animals find loving homes since 2003. Photo courtesy of the NOAH Center.

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“Every furry face that comes through our doors represents a chance for change,” says Jennifer Holocker, marketing and development director for The NOAH Center in Stanwood, a leader in animal welfare.

Dedicated to ending the euthanasia of healthy and adoptable pets, the center combines innovative programs with a family-friendly adoption approach that has helped over 56,000 animals find loving homes since 2003.

This December, center staff and volunteers are rallying the community with an end-of-year fundraising campaign to continue their vital work.

“It’s so fulfilling to see pets get their second chance,” Jennifer reflects.

Beyond shelters

The NOAH Center’s unique approach focuses on transferring animals from overcrowded shelters, not only within Washington state but also from across the country, especially during crises. Its comprehensive adoption process allows families to visit animals in welcoming, stress-free suites and meet potential companions to ensure a good fit.

“We’re open daily with no appointment necessary,” Jennifer says. “Families can meet animals and even bring their own pets for introductions to create a seamless transition.”

Affordable spay/neuter

The organization also tackles overpopulation through its high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter clinic. With over 155,000 surgeries performed, The NOAH Center ensures that pets from low-income households can receive necessary care for a fraction of the cost at private clinics.

Other programs include “Mom’s Last Litter,” where pet owners with accidental litters can foster kittens or puppies until they’re old enough for adoption. The program also includes free spay or neuter surgeries for parent animals to prevent future unwanted litters.

Fundraising to keep affordability

The NOAH Center relies entirely on private donations and grants to operate. This year’s campaign, themed around giving donors unique experiences, is pivotal for closing the financial gap.

“We’re offering learning opportunities to the community, such as shadowing a vet tech for a day, joining an animal transfer mission, or even cuddling puppies. These help people enjoy themselves and connect directly with our mission,” Jennifer explains.

The funds raised will support daily operations and The NOAH Center’s capital campaign to build a spay/neuter clinic. The current facility, designed for 2,500 surgeries annually, is now performing over 8,000, which shows the urgent need for expansion.

“From fostering neonates to sponsoring events, our supporters go above and beyond. They’re part of the reason we can extend our reach beyond Washington when disasters strike.”

For those looking to get involved, The NOAH Center offers a range of volunteer and foster opportunities. “Fostering allows families to help animals grow and heal in a home environment,” Jennifer says. “It’s a rewarding experience that changes lives – both the animals and the humans.”

How to help

Financial donations can be made directly through The NOAH Center’s website, and physical supplies like food, heating pads, and nursing kits are always in demand. For supporters who want to give back while engaging with The NOAH Center’s mission, the fundraiser offers the perfect opportunity to make a lasting impact.

“Every donation, large or small, helps save lives,” Jennifer says. “Together, we can make 2025 a brighter year for animals in need.”

Visit thenoahcenter.org to learn more about adopting, volunteering, or contributing to their year-end campaign.