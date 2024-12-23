Everett mission helps people get off the streets throughout Snohomish County

After asking people living on the streets of Everett why they weren’t coming to the Everett Gospel Mission and building upon EGM’s experience, the mission created and designed their own Step up Beds. Photo courtesy of Everett Gospel Mission.

There are still not enough beds to meet demand, with more individuals resorting to living in their cars, often facing health complications as a result. Photo courtesy of Everett Gospel Mission.

The early 2000s saw the expansion of the women & children’s shelter, now a family shelter, serving up to 26 families including dads, and approximately 25 single women. Photo courtesy of Everett Gospel Mission.

The early 2000s saw the expansion of the women & children’s shelter, now a family shelter, serving up to 26 families including dads, and approximately 25 single women. Photo courtesy of Everett Gospel Mission.

Established in 1961, the Everett Gospel Mission addresses homelessness in Snohomish County. Starting as a group of businessmen passing out coffee on Hewitt Ave, the mission became more permanent as it recognized the growing need for housing. The organization now includes shelters for women and children, transitional housing, and specialized programs aimed at fostering independence among its clients.

“Everett has a significant homeless population. Our goal is to provide immediate shelter and bridge housing, leading to permanent solutions,” says John Hull, CEO of Everett Gospel Mission.

The mission’s facilities have grown to accommodate this vision. In 1991, a new men’s shelter was constructed, offering overnight accommodations and meals. The early 2000s saw the expansion of the women & children’s shelter, now a family shelter, serving up to 26 families including dads, and approximately 25 single women. More recently, in 2020, a 40-bed shelter was established in downtown Everett, followed by the development of Palisades Village, comprising 40 units designed to provide transitional housing.

There are still not enough beds to meet demand, with more individuals resorting to living in their cars, often facing health complications as a result. “Our capacity to serve is the biggest need,” Hull says.

Staffing also presents a significant hurdle. “It’s hard work, but rewarding,” Hull adds, emphasizing the importance of developing trust with guests, which requires having the right people in place.

A unique approach to housing

The organization has embraced low-barrier housing solutions, being a leader in Snohomish County to implement such models. Collaborations with local companies, like Pallet Shelter, have led to the development of adaptable shelter units.

After asking people living on the streets of Everett why they weren’t coming to the mission, and building upon EGM’s experience, the mission created and designed their own Step up Beds, which are now being produced and sold to other shelters nationwide.

Community partnerships are integral to the mission’s approach. Recognizing that they cannot address every need alone, the organization collaborates with local entities to connect clients with the right spaces depending on their needs.

“Over the Christmas season, our mission is also hosting a special Community Christmas Meal at our men’s shelter,” Hull adds. “Additionally, our volunteers have been busy gift-wrapping presents for shelter residents and organizing some additional festivities.”

The gospel mission philosophy

The Everett Gospel Mission’s philosophy is grounded in the power of relationships. “Situations on the street often stem from relational issues. We work hard to build healthy relationships here,” Hull adds. This relational focus extends beyond clients to include staff, donors, and volunteers, fostering a supportive community dedicated to uplifting those in need.

Faith plays a central role in the mission’s operations. Hull, who has been with the organization for 18 years, shares, “Faith in Christ is what continues to motivate me. Together, we are doing the work to love one another.” This spiritual foundation guides the mission’s efforts, inspiring hope and facilitating lasting change in the lives of those they serve.

Find more information on egmission.org. Join the mailing list and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for any updates!