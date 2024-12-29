Photos of the Year 2024
Published 6:30 am Sunday, December 29, 2024
This was a year of change at The Daily Herald. The photo staff shrunk from three photographers to one after layoffs over the summer. We were forced to say goodbye to staff photographers Ryan Berry and Annie Barker, who collectively helped cover Snohomish County for three and a half years.
Before the layoffs, three photographers traveled near and far this year to cover the most important stories throughout Snohomish County.
Ryan Berry, who was at the Herald for two and a half years, covered a 15-mile procession down I-5 and around the city of Everett for state trooper Chris Gadd. Hundreds lined the streets as the motorcade arrived at a public memorial at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Annie Barker, who was at the Herald less than a year, spent the bulk of her her time at the Herald documenting the Aquarian Tabernacle Church’s Pagan community in Index. Since 1979, Index has been home to the Pagan church and hosts a congregation of about two dozen Pagans in person and hundreds more online.
Olivia Vanni, the remaining staff photographer of six and a half years, used her drone skills to showcase the damage left from a bomb cyclone. The cyclone killed two people and left 135,000 in Snohomish County and Camano Island without power. And when the country’s longest beards and mustaches descended upon Everett in pursuit of a world record, she captured the attempted facial hair feat.
These are some of the best images and moments of 2024 captured by the Herald’s photo staff.