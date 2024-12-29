Photos of the Year 2024

Travis Coletti, right, pushes his family’s Christmas tree across Broadway in a cart with his wife Liz Coletti and two daughters Frankie, 7, and Sicily, 4, following behind on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Everett, Washington. The Coletti family has been buying their Christmas tree after Thanksgiving at County Farms and walking it back to their home for the last four years. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Ross Noe (left to right), Steve Jensen, Tom Freal, Jim Brotten and Dean Corcoran all laugh in the locker room as they get ready to officiate a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jan James, a material processing specialist team lead who has been with Boeing for 22 years, uses a small megaphone to encourage drivers to honk in support of workers picketing along Airport Road on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A man walks along North Creek Parkway past rows of trees changing to vivid shades of orange, red and yellow for fall on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 in Bothell, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Carli Brockman lets her daughter Carli, 2, help push her ballot into the ballot drop box on the Snohomish County Campus on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A hummingbird takes flight from a cherry blossom tree just beginning to bloom along Grand Avenue on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Tlingit artist Fred Fulmer stands over one of his completed totem poles while speaking about it on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in the back yard of his home in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Dozens of people with mustaches clipped together wait to be measured for a Guinness World Record Mustache Chain Attempt on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Left to right, Mountlake Terrace’s Zaveon Jones, Glacier Peak’s Jo Lee, Everett’s Isaiah White, Arlington’s Leyton Martin, Jackson’s Ryan McFerran, and Mountlake Terrace’s Jaxon Dubiel pose for a photo at Arlington High School on Sunday, March 24, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

People stop to look at a tree that fell on a home in Snohomish on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Washington State Trooper Chris Gadd is transported inside prior to a memorial service in his honor Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Titania ThunderLily, center, holds the maypole as Pagan revelers wrap red-and-white ribbon around it for a Beltane festival in May 2023, at the Aquarian Tabernacle Church in Index, Washington. Beltane celebrates the height of spring. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

This was a year of change at The Daily Herald. The photo staff shrunk from three photographers to one after layoffs over the summer. We were forced to say goodbye to staff photographers Ryan Berry and Annie Barker, who collectively helped cover Snohomish County for three and a half years.

Before the layoffs, three photographers traveled near and far this year to cover the most important stories throughout Snohomish County.

Ryan Berry, who was at the Herald for two and a half years, covered a 15-mile procession down I-5 and around the city of Everett for state trooper Chris Gadd. Hundreds lined the streets as the motorcade arrived at a public memorial at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Annie Barker, who was at the Herald less than a year, spent the bulk of her her time at the Herald documenting the Aquarian Tabernacle Church’s Pagan community in Index. Since 1979, Index has been home to the Pagan church and hosts a congregation of about two dozen Pagans in person and hundreds more online.

Olivia Vanni, the remaining staff photographer of six and a half years, used her drone skills to showcase the damage left from a bomb cyclone. The cyclone killed two people and left 135,000 in Snohomish County and Camano Island without power. And when the country’s longest beards and mustaches descended upon Everett in pursuit of a world record, she captured the attempted facial hair feat.

These are some of the best images and moments of 2024 captured by the Herald’s photo staff.