A lifeline for women in crisis: YWCA’s Pathways Program changes lives

In 2023, YWCA’s housing programs served more than 5,000 individuals, with Pathways assisting 184 women and children. Photo courtesy of YWCA.

Comcast laptop giveaway at the Willows YWCA on Tuesday May 16, 2023 in Seattle. Photo by Stephen Brashear/AP Images for Comcast.

Founded in 1894, YWCA has grown into the region’s largest nonprofit focused on the needs of women. Photo by Jovelle Tamayo for YWCA.

Founded in 1894, YWCA has grown into the region’s largest nonprofit focused on the needs of women. Photo by Jovelle Tamayo for YWCA.

Women and girls represent 60 per cent of families experiencing homelessness in Washington, making programs like YWCA’s Pathways for Women essential. Pathways has supported women and families for over 45 years, offering shelter and paths to stability.

“Pathways is the only permanent shelter in South Snohomish County that operates 24/7, 365 days a year,” says Mary Ann Dillon, vice president of programs for YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish. “Our focus is on helping women and families move from crisis to stability, with personalized action plans for each resident.”

The program provides 13 emergency shelter units and five permanent affordable housing units. Residents work closely with advocates to develop individualized strategies for achieving housing stability. Pathways also connects participants to various services, including food assistance, mental health counseling, financial coaching, and job skills training.

“Our approach is designed to equip women with the tools they need to succeed,” Dillon explains. “We serve all women and families, with a particular focus on those facing the greatest barriers to equity.”

Addressing homelessness requires understanding its diverse causes, such as unemployment and domestic violence. As housing costs soar and economic disparities deepen, these challenges are magnified. In Snohomish County alone, 1,161 people were reported homeless in 2024, and that number is expected to grow.

“We envision a future where institutional barriers no longer exist and where all women have equal access to opportunities,” Dillon says. The program also advocates for systemic change, promoting housing affordability and tenant rights across King and Snohomish counties.

In 2023, YWCA’s housing programs served more than 5,000 individuals, with Pathways assisting 184 women and children. “We’re able to make a difference because of the donors and volunteers who believe in our mission.” same here

Founded in 1894, YWCA has grown into the region’s largest nonprofit focused on the needs of women. Its roots began in providing safe spaces and support for women entering the workforce. Today, YWCA operates more than 25 locations across King and Snohomish counties, helping thousands of women and families every year.

To support Pathways for Women, visit ywcaworks.org/donate. Follow them on Facebook for the latest updates on programs and services from YWCA.