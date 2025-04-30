Snohomish’s Fire District 4’s finances OK without levy measure

During the April 15 Snohomish City Council meeting, Fire District 4’s architect reported that because of the poor and uncertain economy motivating contractors, the lowest bid for its Fourth and Pine project came in at $7 million below the budgeted estimate. (The audio is now posted online in the city’s Agenda Center.)

The recent 2023 levy increase approved by the voters allowed the District to avoid a capital bond issue which would have required a supermajority 60 percent approval vote.

In other words, the District saved up the millions of dollars and is paying cash instead of indebtedness for its new 4th and Pine project. So this $7 million windfall makes the 2025 proposed levy unnecessary.

Even if the August levy fails, the District’s total property tax revenue will still increase: 2019, $8.1 million; 2020, $10 million; 2021, $11 million; 2022, $11.6 million; 2023, $12.2 million; 2024, $14.5 million; 2025, $15.6 million; 2026, $16.5 million (estimated); 2027-2029—similar 6% increases.

The District’s website states “Our fire district responds to about 4,300 calls a year.”

In conclusion, the district’s revenue doubled from 2019 to 2025 while call volumes stayed flat at 4,300 a year.

For all of the above reasons, voters should reject the District’s Proposition 1 Ballot measure on Aug 5.

Morgan Davis

Snohomish