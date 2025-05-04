Cars parked at Faith Food Bank raise some questions

I occasionally find myself driving by the Faith Church in Everett and see the cars lined up for the weekly food giveaway (“Faith Food Bank to close, replacement uncertain,” April 30, The Herald) and am always surprised to see late-model Audis, BMWs, and Mercedes in the lineup.

Are these people scamming an eminently worthy endeavor, or is it just that the payments for the flashy cars are eating uptheir monthly cash flow?

Fabian Borowiecki

Everett