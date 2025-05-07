Everett Music Initiative announces Music at the Marina lineup

The Everett Music Initiative has announced the lineup for its annual Music At the Marina concert series. On July 31, Moxie, a “feel-good funk and R&B band” will perform at Music at the Marina. The group plays dance tunes from the 1960s to today, from Aretha Franklin to Bruno Mars. (Photo provided)

The Everett Music Initiative has announced the lineup for its annual Music At the Marina concert series. (Photo courtesy City of Everett)

The Everett Music Initiative has announced its 2025 lineup for its annual Music At the Marina concert series.

The free concert series presents a different band from 5 to 9 p.m. each Thursday from July 10 to Aug. 28 at the Port of Everett. Concertgoers can grab a bite to eat at a variety of food trucks, including L.A. Smashburger, Tacos Panachos, She’s Got Bowls, and Sugar + Spoon.

The event will also feature a beer garden for those age 21 or older.

Here’s what’s coming up this summer:

July 10 – Nite Wave: The ’80s new wave band plays “everything from Prince to Depeche Mode to Duran Duran to INXS and more.” In 2021, Nite Wave opened for Billy Idol and has shared the stage with members of The Go-Go’s, When in Rome, and The Motels.

July 17 – Santa Poco: Seattle-based country band Santa Poco recorded its latest album Cowboy Songs in a log cabin in Leavenworth. Specializing in honky-tonk country music, with songs on its latest album featuring keys, organ, harmonica and violin, “if you’re in a saloon right now, chances are you could be hearing the music of Santa Poco,” the band’s bio reads.

July 24 – The Little Lies: This Fleetwood Mac tribute band is composed of five Seattle-area musicians, inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s stylish stage presence and “distinct artistic finesse.”

July 31 – Moxie: Three horns, a rhythm section and powerhouse vocalist Tamika Alston make up Moxie, a feel-good funk and R&B band that plays dance tunes from the 1960s to today, from Aretha Franklin to Bruno Mars.

Aug. 7 – Steel Beans and Small Paul: Music at the Marina is just one stop on Steel Bean’s international 2025 tour. The one-man Everett-based rock band has opened for Tenacious D and Tool. Steel Beans shares the stage with Small Paul, a “folky rock-and-roll band” that formed during the pandemic and released its debut album Come Alive & Live Again in 2022.

Aug. 14 – Victims of Love: This Eagles tribute band features five Seattle-area music veterans who aimsto bring the Eagles’ music to people who have never seen the band play live due to its 14-year touring hiatus.

Aug. 21 – Queen Mother: TheSeattle-based band pays tribute to the music of Queen, playing the band’s greatest hits. “With each show they make the whole room a stage, hoping to draw out your inner ‘Freddie,’” the group’s bio reads.

Aug. 28 – LeRoy Bell & His Only Friends: LeRoy Bell was one half of the soul duo Bell and James, which wrote two charting singles for Elton John. Later, he launched the group LeRoy Bell & His Only Friends with a bassist, drummer and keyboardist. In 2011, Bell came in sixth place on “The X Factor,” a popular singing competition show.

Learn more at everettmusicinitiative.com/musicatthemarina

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