Honor federal workers in service of public

As the president of the Everett Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) and as a retiree (as I look back at my 30-year career as a federal scientist for the Department of Interior) I am keenly aware of how much we owe to the quiet, non-political, day-in, day-out efforts of our federal workforce.

By collecting critical water data needed by civil engineers, managing public lands, keeping our commitments to veterans and seniors, and so many other efforts, federal employees support and enhance the quality of American lives, and their work is critically needed to keep us healthy and safe.

The effects of recent changes to the Federal workforce have mad this clear. We need America’s workforce!

That’s why, since 1985, the first week of May has been designated Public Service Recognition Week. I hope you will join me in expressing your appreciation to those who serve for what they do for our communities and our country.

Curtis Price

Clinton