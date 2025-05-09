More moderates needed in politics today

It looks like both the MAGA people and the liberal Democrats are not very popular here lately. They both seem to be underwater in all the polls and neither one is learning much by their unpopularity.

I have believed for the last few year that both sides just want to take away different rights. Men in our family have been union ironworkers for well over a hundred years in this area. So I have had to vote for Democrats in most elections and I have often been disappointed by them. Many of them talk big until things get a little tough and then they get real quiet.

I think the best representative we ever had was Jack Metcalf. He was the first representative, I remember, that even the Seattle oronworkers union supported. He was a Republican. We could use more like him. Here’s to moderates, in my humble opinion.

Mike Miller

Everett