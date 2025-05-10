Editorial: What state lawmakers acheived this session

The sun dial near the Legislative Building is shown under cloudy skies in March, 2022, at the state Capitol in Olympia. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press file photo)

By The Herald Editorial Board

It’s all over except for the governor’s signature — or veto — on legislation adopted this session by the state Legislature, which concluded its work last month.

Along with operating, transportation and capital budgets, Gov. Bob Ferguson has until May 20 to sign scores of bills passed by lawmakers, having already signed nearly 200, with only one so far seeing a line-item veto. (Bills left unsigned by the governor become law automatically.)

Here’s a look at select pieces of legislation supported by the editorial board this session:

Requiring a permit to purchase firearms: House Bill 1163 requires a permit to purchase or accept transfer of a firearm, secured through completion of a firearms safety course.

Research by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions finds that while background checks can be effective in reducing deaths and injuries, pairing that requirement with permit-to-purchase licensing can help close loopholes left by less-stringent laws, because of the training and waiting period required.

From the March 20 editorial: “In a state where in 2019 there were 637 firearm suicide deaths, including those of 38 children and teens, the delay and consideration that would have to go into a gun purchase that required training and permitting strongly argues for the legislation.”

While the law is likely to be challenged in court, the state Supreme Court on Thursday upheld, 7-2, a 2022 law that limits firearm magazines to 10 or fewer rounds, a constitutional limit that, like HB 1163, maintains Second Amendment rights.

Setting a cap on rent: House Bill 1217 originally proposed a 7 percent annual cap on rent increases, but after passage in both chambers, disagreement remained on the limit, which was settled in conference.

The law, signed this week by the governor, sets the cap at 7 percent plus inflation or 10 percent, whichever is lower. Rents for manufactured homes are limited to 5 percent increases. As well, increases require a 90-day notice. Between tenants, landlords can set rent at any amount.

Opponents raised concerns that the cap would disadvantage landlords and drive housing out of the market, but considering the Legislature’s work of the last three years to streamline and incentivize housing construction, it was time to provide some protection to tenants.

From the Jan. 25 editorial: “A 7 percent cap, while a stretch for many families, still offers some predictability to their costs, while allowing landlords the revenue they need to maintain properties, keep them on the market and still make a profit.”

Strengthening WA Cares: Two pieces of adopted legislation will strengthen the WA Cares Fund, the long-term benefit adopted by lawmakers in 2019 that established a modest payroll tax — 58 cents for every $100 of gross pay — that is invested by the state and available as a life-time benefit of $36,500 for long-term care needs, such as short-term stays in care facilities, in-home care or home modifications.

Senate Bill 5291 makes adjustments to the program, recommended by the state’s long term services and supports commission, including allowing those who had earlier opted out to return to the program and allows for commercial insurance policies that can supplement the state benefit. The legislation was adopted and sent to the governor’s desk.

Senate Joint Resolution 8201 will place a measure on the November ballot seeking voter approval to move WA Cares funds to investments managed by the state’s Investment Board, which has responsibility for state pensions and other funds, offering potentially higher rates of return than currently allowed. The legislation was adopted and voters will consider the measure in the Nov. 4 election.

Voters last November rejected Initiative 2124, which would have made the program voluntary, likely jeopardizing its financial stability.

From the March 25 editorial: “While that $36,500 benefit won’t cover the entirety of the care needs of most people, it provides a basic level of support and can help families provide care for a longer period than they could have without it.”

Right to repair digital electronics: House Bill 1483 require original manufacturers of digital electronic products to make parts, tools, schematics and other information available to independent repair providers on fair and reasonable terms as of Jan. 1, 2026.

For more than a decade Congress and legislatures in all 50 states have pursued “right to repair” legislation that would remove the monopoly some product manufactures have held on repair of a broad range of products, including smartphones and other electronic devices, motor vehicles that are increasingly computer-controlled and tractors and other farm equipment.

Washington state is now poised to join six other states with such laws. HB 1483, while limited to smartphone and similar digital devices, represents a milestone in consumer protection.

From the March 27 editorial: “Beyond the consumer protections that right-to-repair can deliver, the legislation is seen as beneficial to small businesses, in particular independent repair shops and key to the reduction of electronic waste and greenhouse gas emissions tied to the manufacture of digital equipment.”

Holding clergy to the duty to report child abuse or neglect: Senate Bill 5375 adds clergy to an extensive list of “mandatory reporters,” including health practitioners, nurses, law enforcement, teachers, child care providers and others, who — if aware of child abuse or neglect — are required to make a report to law enforcement within 48 hours.

Opponents of the legislation raised concerns that the bill didn’t exempt information learned, for example, through confession to a Catholic priest, seeking protection for a “rite of penance.”

During a January public hearing, the Rev. Frank Schuster, auxiliary bishop of Seattle, argued for the exemption.

“It’s an act of worship,” Schuster said. “It’s a prayer for us, and the seal of confession is essential to that rite, because a penitent has the right to confess their sins without worrying their sins will become public.”

But supporters of the legislation, including victims of abuse by members of the clergy, said the silence that exemption would protect has allowed abuse to continue and for abusers to prey on new victims.

From the March 5 editorial: “As important as the rite — the act of confession — is to the spiritual lives of believers, the welfare of children should be recognized as having greater consequence because of the generational trauma that often results from abuse and neglect.”

While the law was signed by the governor last week, the Trump administration’s Department of Justice announced an investigation Monday into the law, calling it an “anti-Catholic law,” and claiming a violation of the First Amendment’s exercise of religion.

Washington, however, is not alone in this requirement. New Hampshire, West Virginia and Guam have named clergy as mandatory reporters and do not make an exception for “clergy-penitent privilege.”

If challenged by the Justice Department, Washington state should sue to protect its law.

As the original editorial concluded: “Silence — after being confronted with a child’s plea for help — is cruelty.”