Allow transgender military members to serve country

The Supreme Court has allowed Donald Trump to implement a ban on military service by transgender individuals. How does this make America great?

I’m writing this letter to tell the Supreme Court that Americans believe that our military should be allowed to serve our country regardless of race, religion, gender or political preferences. Where would our country be without the sacrifice of our military? The blood of transgendered people is the same color as my blood or yours. The difference is that those who are willing to serve put their lives at risk. In a perfect world, we would have no need of armed forces, but it’s not a perfect world. We should be proud of those servicemen and women who have that kind of courage and commitment. By the way, no one in my family has ever refused to serve in the military.

This is only one of the many edicts from the White House and now supported by the highest court in our country that in the United States of America, we don’t believe in democracy anymore. I don’t think this ruling is making America great. Anybody can lose his or her job, even if it’s protecting your country. I want to know that those who protect me are protected as well.

Is there anything to be done? Yes! Make your voice heard!

Rochelle Goldberg

Bothell