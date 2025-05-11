Can county be trusted with funds to aid homeless?

In response to the the article (“Snohomish County, 7 local governments across US sue Trump administration,” The Herald, May 4):

Snohomish County is asking for $17 million in federal funds after wasting $20 million in federal dollars.

On behalf of the homeless in Snohomish County we would like to remind Herald readership of County Executive Dave Somers attempts to sue the White House for $17 million dollars to assist with homelessness and transportation issues comes after he and county council wasted $20 million dollars in Federal covid recovery money when they purchased two motels in the county to assist homelessness programs.

The homeless and under-resourced strongly warned Somers and country council not to purchase the two motels over fears that the motels would be condemned because of drug contamination.The warning was not heeded, or even responded to and the motels were condemned and are to be torn down.There is nothing to show for spending $20 million dollars.

If Snohomish County is awarded $17 million dollars intended for assistance to homeless programs, the homeless and under-resourced hope we are active participants in the decision-making processes involving the spending of that money.

Les Fetchko

Everett

Correction: The above letter incorrectly states the condition and plans for two former motels that had been purchased by Snohomish County for use as New Start Centers, providing housing and services for homeless individuals. The buildings have not been condemned and have not be slated for demolition. The Snohomish County Executive’s office reports that construction work is ongoing at the sites in Everett and Edmonds and organizations have been selected to provide services at each. Construction is expected to be completed by this fall.

As well, the county has filed suit to oppose new conditions placed on a federal grant that had already been awarded. For more information, see “Editorial: County had no choice but to sue over grant rules,” The Herald, May 6.