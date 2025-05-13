Stanwood’s Gavin Gehrman spoils a two-strike pitch during a playoff loss to Kentlake on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Kent Meridian High School in Kent, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Prep baseball roundup for Tuesday, May 13:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

3A District 1 Tournament (winner to state)

No. 2 Stanwood 2, No. 3 Edmonds-Woodway 1

EVERETT — Gavin Gehrman’s RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning for Stanwood’s second hit of the game earned the Spartans a state tournament berth. No. 9 hitter Brayden Wammack’s bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth — one of 10 free passes handed out by Edmonds-Woodway — accounted for Stanwood’s other RBI.

Stanwood’s Tanner Requa (6 2/3 IP, 9K, 4H, 1ER) kept the Warriors off balance all evening, but E-W managed to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the seventh on Lukas Wanke’s RBI single that forced the Spartans to bat in the bottom of the inning.

Stanwood will face No. 1-seed Mount Vernon 4 p.m. Saturday at Funko Field for the district title. Edmonds-Woodway will play Shorewood 10 a.m. Saturday in a winner-to-state, loser-out game.

No. 1 Mount Vernon 6, No. 4 Snohomish 3

EVERETT — The Bulldogs (20-3) took control with two runs in the second and three runs in the third and hung on for a state tournament berth. Reve LaRoux went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs for the Panthers (15-8), who will face Monroe 1 p.m. Saturday at Funko Field for a winner-to-state, loser-out game.

3A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 5 Shorewood 5, No. 12 Meadowdale 1

SHORELINE — Shorewood’s Jameson Connolly fired a one-hitter, allowing a lone unearned run while striking out nine. The Stormrays will face Edmonds-Woodway 10 a.m. Saturday in a winner-to-state, loser-out game at Funko Field.

No. 6 Monroe 5, No. 7 Mountlake Terrace 3

MONROE — Pitchers Caleb Campbell (6 IP, 4H, 3R, 1ER, 7K, 5BB) and AJ Welch (1 IP, 2K, save) combined to keep Monroe’s season alive. The Bearcats (9-13 overall) will face Snohomish 1 p.m. Saturday at Funko Field in a winner-to-state, loser-out contest. Both pitchers had two hits, and Campbell drove in three runs. Terrace’s season ended at 11-12.

2A District 1 Tournament (loser out)

No. 4 Archbishop Murphy 3, No. 3 Lynden, 2 (10)

ANACORTES — Marcus Gaffney drove in AJ Bombach in the top of the 10th for the game’s final run, and Reese Logsdon pitched a scoreless final 4 2/3 innings, striking out eight. Matthew Carroll went 3-for-4 as the Wildcats (13-10 overall) stayed in contention for a state berth. They must win two straight, including Thursday’s 3:30 p.m. game at Daniels Field in Anacortes.