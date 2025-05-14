Shorewood’s Rylie Gettmann four-peats as district tennis champ

Shorewood’s Rylie Gettmann hits the ball during a Class 3A District 1 girls tennis tournament at Snohomish High School in Snohomish, Washington on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

SNOHOMISH — Shorewood’s Rylie Gettmann won her fourth straight 3A District 1 tennis singles title on Wednesday.

The senior made quick work of three opponents during the two-day tournament. Her closest test was the championship match, which she won 6-1, 6-2 over Snohomish’s Mak Dauer.

The top four singles players and doubles teams earned trips to the state tournament May 23-24 at the Vancouver Tennis Center. Shorewood’s doubles team of Mari Brittle and Bridget Cox joined Gettmann as champions.

Dauer won by scores of 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1 before running into the eventual four-peat artist. Gettmann’s teammate, Alex Mignogna, earned a state bid as well, rebounding from a loss to Dauer. Monroe’s Jaeden Boomars finished fourth.

At Snohomish H.S.

Singles state qualifiers

Championship match: Rylie Gettmann (Shorewood) def. Mak Dauer (Snohomish) 6-1, 6-2.

Consolation final: Alex Mignogna (Shorewood) def. Jaeda Boomars (Monroe) 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles state qualifiers

Championship match: Mari Brittle-Bridget Cox (Shorewood) def. Annie VanAssche-Morgan Gibson (Snohomish) 6-4, 6-1.

Consolation final: Amelie Hovde-Girard-Avery Nasin (Everett) def. Addi Bowie-Mylee Lacomb (Stanwood) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.