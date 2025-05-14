Welch: Local elections work best when voters prepare for task

By Todd Welch / Herald Columnist

Every two years, voters in Snohomish County and across Washington state are presented with a powerful opportunity-and a solemn duty: to shape the direction of our communities.

With candidate filing week behind us, the field is now set for the 2025 local elections. The choices we make this August and November will determine who leads our cities, school districts and special districts, and who will serve on the pivotal County Charter Review Commission. The stakes are high, and the responsibility to choose wisely falls squarely on each of us.

Why local elections matter more than you think: While national and statewide races often grab the headlines, it is our local elected officials — mayors, city and county council members, school board directors, and special district commissioners — who make decisions that touch our daily lives most directly. They set budgets, determine public safety priorities, oversee schools, and manage vital services. This year, nearly every city in Snohomish County is grappling with budget deficits. How these shortfalls are addressed will affect everything from property taxes to public safety and the quality of our schools.

A rare opportunity with Charter Review Commission: Every ten years, Snohomish County voters elect a Charter Review Commission, a group tasked with reviewing and recommending changes to the county’s “mini-constitution.” This commission has the power to propose amendments that can reshape how our county government operates for the next decade. The importance of electing thoughtful, informed and community-minded commissioners cannot be overstated.

How to find out who represents you and who’s running

Start by finding out which districts you live in and who currently represents you. The Snohomish County Elections District Finder is an easy-to-use tool that will show your city, school, and special district boundaries. Once you know your districts, you can see the list of candidates who have filed for office this year at the state’s official candidate list portal.

My experience; when a candidate wouldn’t answer: A couple of years ago, I reached out to a candidate running for City Council in my district. I had specific questions about their stance on budget deficits, public safety, and local development. Instead of answering, the candidate kept turning the conversation around, asking me what I thought or what I would do. While it’s important for candidates to listen to voters, it’s even more important that they are willing to share their own views and plans. After several exchanges, I realized that if a candidate can’t-or won’t-answer direct questions during a campaign, how can we expect them to be transparent and accountable once in office?

This experience taught me a valuable lesson: If a candidate for office does not respond to your questions, then will they truly represent you? Elected officials are supposed to be our voice in government, not just during campaign season, but every day they serve. If they aren’t willing to communicate now, it’s unlikely they’ll be responsive after the election.

Your duty to research and engage: It is not enough to simply recognize the names on your ballot. Voters have a duty to dig deeper.

Email the candidates. Most candidates list their email addresses publicly. Take the time to contact each person running for office in your district. Ask them the tough questions that matter to you; whether about deficit spending, crime, homelessness or education standards. For Charter Review Commission candidates, ask what changes they would propose to the county charter and why.

Check the data. For school board races, review your local school’s performance at the state’s school report card website. If your schools are under-performing, ask candidates how they plan to address these challenges.

Demand specifics. Don’t settle for vague promises. Ask candidates for concrete plans: How will they balance city budgets without cutting essential services? What is their approach to public safety, homelessness, and economic development? How will they advocate for your neighborhood’s needs?

Why now? The top-two primary system: Washington’s “top-two” primary system means that only the two candidates with the most votes in August advance to the November general election, regardless of party. This makes the August primary every bit as important as November. If you wait until fall to start paying attention, your choices may already be limited.

Transparency and accountability: Washington law strongly affirms the public’s right to transparency in campaigns and government activity. But transparency only works when voters take the time to look beneath the surface. By reaching out to candidates, attending forums, and reading official voters pamphlets, you help ensure that those seeking office are accountable to the people they hope to serve.

Democracy is not a spectator sport: The future of our cities, schools, and county government depends on informed, engaged voters. Take the time this summer to research, question, and challenge the candidates. Your vote is your voice-make sure it is an informed one.

Key resources for voters

Who Represents You: tinyurl.com/WhoRepsYouSno

See who’s running: tinyurl.com/SnoCandidates

School performance: inyurl.com/WASchoolsReportCard

Let’s make this election season one where all voters do their homework and every candidate earns your trust. If they won’t answer your questions now, remember, you have the power to choose someone who will.

Todd Welch is a columnist for The Herald, addressing local and state issues. He lives in Everett.