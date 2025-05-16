Harrop: Democrats’ battles over age ignore age of electorate

By Froma Harrop / Creators.com

Democrats are deep in debate over the age of their older leaders. Some need replacement, according to younger Democrats who want to replace them. And in some cases, they are right.

But these arguments turn toxic when they equate age with capability. Ageism is bad politics, especially when you look at the age of the electorate.

David Hogg, vice chair for the Democratic National Committee, angered many party members with his call to primary older Democratic incumbents in safe districts. The 25-year-old made no distinction between physically fit elder statesmen and others who have shown obvious mental decline.

James Carville, the brains behind Bill Clinton’s presidential wins, hit back. He said the DNC should sue the young man and called Hogg “a contemptible little twerp.”

Hogg responded, “I think it’s time we stop taking advice from people who haven’t won an election in a year that starts with 2.” Hogg is an attractive fellow with impressive talents, but come to think of it, he hasn’t won an election ever.

It’s undeniable that the Democratic caucus has included entrenched politicians who can no longer serve the cause. Five House Democrats died in office last year. All were 65 or older, and their absence cost the party votes on important bills. In 2023, Sen. Dianne Feinstein died at 90 after showing serious confusion on the job.

Hiding Joe Biden’s mental decline was a scandal. Had he gracefully announced his decision not to run again earlier on, Democrats could have held a respectable primary contest, and the results of the 2024 election might have been different.

Republicans to a lesser extent have had some of the same problems. Rep. Kay Granger spent much of her last months in a senior-living facility in Texas while chairing the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

And concerns about Donald Trump’s cognitive health have been raised by medical professionals and members of his own family. They note his veering off topic, repetition, and confusion of words, phrases and even who he was running against. Trump is pushing 80.

Warren Buffett, on the other hand, is 94 years old. He’s been a master investor for over 60 years. Buffett is stepping down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway without clear evidence of declining faculties.

The usual argument for a mass replacement of older Democrats is that “the young people have the energy” in the party. The older people, however, have the votes.

About 52 percent of registered Democrats are 50 and older. In the overall electorate, about 60 percent of voters are at least 50. They are not necessarily oblivious to the physical and mental toll time can take, but many, if not most, have felt the sting of age discrimination in employment and other arenas. Throwing age at a candidate for reasons of one’s career advancement will not play well.

Some of this is undoubtedly ideological. Younger people generally swing more left than their elders. That said, a significant number of young voters moved over to Trump in 2024; and over some of the Democrats’ more progressive social stances.

The left is also not lacking in old ideas put forth by old people. It doesn’t seem to have a problem with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who ran for president in 2020 at the age of 78. Sanders still puts the words together in a coherent fashion. Then again, he’s been saying the same things for decades, which doesn’t require a lot of original thinking.

Party primaries are where Democrats can challenge and replace incumbents for whatever reason. If they want a livelier Senate minority leader than Chuck Schumer, there’s their chance. But making age a disqualifying factor is political suicide, doubly so before an aging electorate.

Eamil Froma Harrop at fharrop@gmail.com. Copyright 2025, www.creators.com.